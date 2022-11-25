Bullet Runner Releases Brand New Long Prologue On Steam

Bonus Stage Publishing and Kami Games have released an epic prologue for their upcoming game Bullet Runner. The game isn't coming out until late 2023, so teasing the main game isn't happening right this second. but the team wants to get the word out about it leading up to the release, so what they're doing is releasing a longer-than-normal prologue that will give you a taste of the game before it's eventually released. You're getting a full four hours, no less, but the prologue will eventually go away at the end of the year. You can read more about it below, along with the preview trailer.

"Fight your way through hordes of powerful enemies who stop at nothing to shred you to pieces! Execute combat strategies with quick reflexes to take on the biggest of the baddies. With a variety of enemies capable of unique game-changing abilities, you'll have to observe and rethink your approach to show them who's boss! Use a wide variety of big fucking guns to take on the enemy your way! Customize your loadout with the guns you find throughout the levels to fine-tune a playstyle of your liking. From shotguns to plasma rifles, there's a treat to be found for everyone. Combine crazy movement and combat mechanics to make your way through dangerous environments. Dodge, slide, swing, and shoot your way to victory! Master your toolkit and move around the arenas at high velocity, as standing still is not an option.

An action-packed top-down shooter with a free 4-hour prologue out in November 2022.

Lots of guns and items, glory-kills, missions to solve, enemies to slay, and smooth movement extras like rail slides, running on barrels, and chain swings.

The prologue is out until December 31st, with updated and new features hinted at during the period.