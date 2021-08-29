Bulma Taunts Lunch In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see cards featuring two of Goku's first-ever supporting characters from Dragon Ball: Bulma and Lunch!

Ah, Lunch. The forgotten sweetheart of Dragon Ball. Lunch (or, in this Card Game as well as other media, sometimes "Launch") was introduced to the franchise during the Tournament Saga when Goku was tasked with bringing home a woman for Master Roshi to date in exchange for his training. After some mishaps and choices that Roshi found to be unworthy of the Turtle Hermit, Goku brought home Lunch who would end up being a major character in the franchise. When she sneezes, she turns into a gun-toting, bloodthirsty criminal which is often played for laughs, especially back in Dragon Ball's more gag-manga days. For a time, Lunch was the heart of Dragon Ball, but she has since fallen into obscurity in a way that even Yamcha hasn't. She barely appeared in Dragon Ball Z, with her last appearance being a cameo in the Kid Buu Saga showing her donating her energy for Goku's Super Spirit Bomb. She has yet to appear in Dragon Ball Super, which is such a shame as Super has recaptured some of the comedic energy of the original run. While Launch cards tend to be quite popular, I have my fingers crossed that, against all odds, she'll appear in the upcoming film.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out in September 2021.