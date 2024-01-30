Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, Tomas Sala

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles Releases New Free Demo

Ahead of its official release this March, Wired productions has released a free demo of the game Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles.

Article Summary Free demo of Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Build an open-world legacy in a fantastical oceanic realm with towering structures.

Manage trade, alliances, and warfare in a world shaped by previous wars.

Command airships and warbirds as you rebuild civilization in the Great Ursee.

Indie game developer Tomas Sala and publisher Wired Productions have released a new free demo for their game Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles. The game is currently set to be released on March 24, but before that, the team is giving you a chance to try out a limited demo of the game so you get a good idea of what the game is like. The demo is available right now on PC via Steam, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is an open-world builder with freedom and expression at its core, allowing players to build sprawling towns, spires, and fortresses that become hubs for trade or rallying grounds for conquests. Carve your legacy into a world shattered by the decisions of those who came before you, tower by tower, wall by wall, sculpting from the daunting cliffs and perilous waters of an unforgiving landscape that refuses to be tamed. Tasked with rebuilding a civilization devastated by the aftermath of a war 40 years prior, you are in command of creating the last great settlement upon the Great Ursee – a vast, fantastical oceanic world filled with lost myths, breathtaking vistas, and danger.

From humble docks and wooden jetties, you will scavenge resources and grow your settlement as your population and creations grow ever grander, sculpting monumental stone towers and battlements that scrape the skies, where airships and giant warbirds rule. Create trade routes and strike alliances with other factions scattered across the waves, acquiring powerful Captains and Commanders to protect your creations and utilize their aid in exploration – or muster your own battlegroup to strike at them, waging war upon your ancient enemies. This world and its choices are yours to make – what legacy will you leave behind? What creations will bear your name?

