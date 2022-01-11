Bungie Shows Off Throne World For Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Bungie revealed more of what's to come in Destiny 2 when they drop The Witch Queen expansion, as we get a better look at the new world. You'll be traveling to Savathûn's Throne World, which is being described as a "twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor" that will keep you nerve-racked and edgy the entire time you're there. This particular world holds a fragile balance of grand and terrifying power as you will be tasked with seeking out the truth and learning all that you can of how this place works with mystery and danger around every corner. You can check out the latest trailer below showing off Throne World, as we patiently await for it to be released on February 22nd.

In The Witch Queen, players will face enemies that are unlike any they've encountered before, and will unravel the truth behind Savathûn, the Witch Queen. Players will explore a brand-new destination in Savathûn's Throne World and will face her Lucent Brood – Hive enemies who are infused with the same Light that powers Guardians. To face those considerable threats, for the first time ever, Destiny 2 players will forge weapons of their own making with the brand-new weapon crafting feature, and wield a new weapon type – the Glaive. Delve into Savathûn's Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies. A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn's Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations. Master the new Glaive weapon type in Destiny 2 and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield.

