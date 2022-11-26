Buzzwole Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Ultra Beast Global Arrival

The end of November 2022 is all about Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GO. Nihilego is back in Tier Five raids for the rest of the month, and the other Ultra Beasts that have been released so far will be featured during a special event for Thanksgiving weekend. Ultra Beasts: Arrival will begin with in-person events in the UK and Los Angeles on Saturday before it goes global on Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to our Pokémon GO raid guides this weekend in order to take on all of the available Ultra Beasts. This guide will teach Trainers how to take down Buzzwole.

Top Buzzwole Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Buzzwole counters as such:

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Apex Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast+

Mega Charizard Y: Air Slash, Blast Burn

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Buzzwole with efficiency.

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Apex Purified Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane

Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Buzzwole will take just two trainers to take it down due to its double weakness to Flying-types as a dual Bug/Fighting-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Buzzwole will not be available in its Shiny form during this event.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Buzzwole will have a CP of 1977 in normal weather conditions and 2472 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!