Caliber Confirmed For Worldwide Release On April 12th

1C Game Studios revealed this week they had set a global release date for Caliber, as the team will release the game on PC on April 12th, 2023. In case you haven't checked it out, this particular game is a free-to-play, team-based, tactical third-person shooter in which they give you a multitude of specialists to choose from based on special forces units from across the world. There are four main classes to choose from, with an additional 60+ operators you can pick from, each one with unique abilities and equipment to help in various situations. Which you will take to compete in PvE, PvP, and PvPvE game modes. The game has been in Early Access for years as they developed everything, and it was time well spent as you have a plethora of options. We have the latest trailer for you down at the bottom and more info on the game, as it will drop this coming Thursday.

"An online multiplayer third-person shooter, Caliber's gameplay is based on tactical cooperation between players, who each take on one of four roles represented by dozens of operators. Offering PVP and PVE, the key to victory in Caliber is a proper assessment of the situation at hand and coordinated teamwork among all players. There are 68 playable operators in Caliber, with 17 real-world special forces units across 12 countries, including USA, UK, Israel, Germany, and France. Each operator in Caliber has a unique set of skill sets, weapons and special abilities."

Assault – The fastest unit, capable of flanking the enemy to get behind their lines.

Marksman – Provides cover and eliminates targets at long range.

Medic – Heals and revives allies and is effective in combat at close and medium range.

Support – Heavily armed operator with lots of HP and armor. The Support's main goal is to divert the enemy's attention and disrupt their attacks.