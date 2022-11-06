Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Slug Z-Awaken

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Fighter's Ambition.

Yesterday, we spotlighted a Lord Slug Leader heading up the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming expansion. Just like the first set of the Zenkai Series block Rise of the Z-Legends, all of the Leader cards in Fighter's Ambition can be powered up with Z-Awaken cards. Lord Slug, Colossal Conqueror shows the overpowered Namekian drawn in all of his fearsome glory. Lord Slug also appears on other cards in this set shown to the right, including a Super Rare that shows the villain powering up to the full, terrible heights of his strength.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.