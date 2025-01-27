Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reveals Season Pass 02 Details

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a new Season Pass for Season 02, with a ton of skins, cosmetics, and other fun additions for pass holders

Article Summary Discover new Season 02 content for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including skins, maps, and modes.

Unlock exclusive BlackCell rewards with Vortex Operator and weapon blueprints.

Enjoy special Valentine's Day-themed modes and The Terminator Bundle bonuses.

Earn up to 130 rewards through the Season 02 BlackCell Battle Pass.

Activision revealed new details of everything you can expect to get from the Season 02 Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. If you decide you want to spend more money on the pass, you'll get a bevy of additional skins and bonus content specific to this season. This includes five new Multiplayer maps and a new Zombies maps, a few limited-time Valentine's Day-themed modes, several Store Bundles (which includes The Terminator Bundle, and more than 100 unlockable items. We have some of the details of what's in there from BlackCell below with snippets taken from their latest blog.

BlackCell Season 02: Vortex Operator (Crimson One) When there's a bounty to collect, Vortex is the first in line to collect. The master techno assassin deploys as the lead of the Season 02 BlackCell content, emitting black and red vapors off his outfit and the dual swords at his back. Vortex heads up an excellent BlackCell offering, including Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints that bring the heat with hot vapors streaming off their sleek designs. Get the ultimate Battle Pass experience by purchasing BlackCell, offering complete access to unlock all the rewards available in the Season 02 Battle Pass. A purchase grants immediate access to the BlackCell Instant Rewards page, giving the following items:

20 Battle Pass Tier Skips

1,100 COD Points

The "Boneshard" Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint for the Jackal PDW Submachine Gun with Dread Shadow Tracers, Crimson Darkness Death FX, and a unique weapon inspect animation.

The "Blacksmoke" AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint.

The "Hound's Tooth" Finishing Move with Void Howler Companion.

The "BlackCell" Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner's Circles).

The "Vortex" New Operator. BlackCell owners can additionally unlock page after page of additional earnable rewards throughout the Season 02 Battle Pass, including: Up to Seven BlackCell-exclusive Operator Skins for: Nocturne (two Skins), Rossi, Marshall, Grey, Stone, and Toro.

Up to Six BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the AK-74 (Assault Rifle), DM-10 (Marksman Rifle), Feng 82 (New LMG), Cypher 091 (New Assault Rifle), ASG-89 (Shotgun), and PPSh-41 (New SMG).

Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for players who fully complete the Season 02 BlackCell Battle Pass. Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the premium Battle Pass will also receive 1,100 COD Points back. BlackCell Loyalty Bonus: Players who purchased Season 01 BlackCell and subsequently purchase Season 02 BlackCell will activate a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP bonus in Black Ops 6 (up to a 50% bonus for purchasing BlackCell in every Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season!).

