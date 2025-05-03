Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Launched Season 03 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone both got new content this past week with the launch of Season 03 Reloaded

Article Summary Season 03 Reloaded brings new maps, perks, and modes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.

Zombies mode adds the Zombie Snacks LTM, a returning Frost Blast upgrade, and new challenges.

Warzone sees mid-season changes, two limited-time modes, and updates to Verdansk map features.

Unlock new weapons, participate in events, and grab fresh skins and bundles in the latest update.

Activision released a massive update for both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone this week, as Season 03 Reloaded has arrived. Among the new additions to the game during what is essentially the halfway mark of the season, players will see new Zombies content with upgrades and a new limited-time mode, Warzone dropped new features across the map and two limitied-time modes, Multiplayer got some addition perks and additions, plus some oevrall upgrades to both games, and the latest Call of Duty Endowment. We have the dev notes below and you can read the finer details in their latest blog.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03 Reloaded

Multiplayer

Two New Maps: Travel to an estate turned KGB safehouse in the mid-sized Haven, seeking out targets across the sprawling grounds and lavish interiors. In the new Signal Strike map, revisit the infamous Numbers Station as Operators battle above and below the water.

Travel to an estate turned KGB safehouse in the mid-sized Haven, seeking out targets across the sprawling grounds and lavish interiors. In the new Signal Strike map, revisit the infamous Numbers Station as Operators battle above and below the water. Join Operations LTM: Test your endurance in a new multi-mode LTM complete with special breaks that introduce gameplay modifiers to every Operator in the field.

Test your endurance in a new multi-mode LTM complete with special breaks that introduce gameplay modifiers to every Operator in the field. New Perk: Seek out the enemy who eliminated you with the new Vendetta Perk, marking them out for elimination.

Zombies Overview

Zombie Snacks LTM: Reach a flow state in the new Zombies Snacks limited-time mode, replacing your Operator's health with an energy meter and granting special abilities to those who get in the flow.

Reach a flow state in the new Zombies Snacks limited-time mode, replacing your Operator's health with an energy meter and granting special abilities to those who get in the flow. Returning Field Upgrade: Freeze the undead in their tracks with the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, complete with researchable Major and Minor Augments that further empower the blizzard attack.

Freeze the undead in their tracks with the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, complete with researchable Major and Minor Augments that further empower the blizzard attack. Shattered Veil – Directed Mode: Directed Mode arrives for Shattered Veil, providing round cap limitations and extra guidance when tackling the Main Quest.

Warzone Overview

New Features in Verdansk: Hop on the train, fight for the best gear in High Value Loot Zones, tear through Downtown on the Triumph TF 250-X, and compete in Verdansk for this season of Battle Royale Ranked Play. Plus, get intel on all the mid-season changes coming to Verdansk.

Hop on the train, fight for the best gear in High Value Loot Zones, tear through Downtown on the Triumph TF 250-X, and compete in Verdansk for this season Battle Royale Ranked Play. Plus, get intel on all the mid-season changes coming to Verdansk. Two Limited-Time Modes: Spice up your Verdansk deployments with two mid-season LTMs, High Trip Resurgence and Massive Resurgence.

Across all Modes

Weapon Detail: Get info on the new Ladra SMG, combining a high fire rate with excellent range. For a more explosive approach, equip the 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion for the Goblin Mk 2.

Get info on the new Ladra SMG, combining a high fire rate with excellent range. For a more explosive approach, equip the 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion for the Goblin Mk 2. New Events: Unlock the Ladra and 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion in the High Art Event featuring Seth Rogen. Unlock the Vendetta Perk, Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and more in the Blaze of Glory and Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Got Your Six Events.

Unlock the Ladra and 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion in the High Art Event featuring Seth Rogen. Unlock the Vendetta Perk, Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and more in the Blaze Glory and Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Got Your Six Events. New Store Offerings: Check out new Ultra, Reactive, and Mastercraft Skins across several new Bundles arriving in the mid-season Store, including the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) United Force: Tracer Pack which supports veterans in their search for high-quality jobs.

