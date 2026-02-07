Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Raven Software, treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Has Launched Season 02

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has launches Season 02 with a ton of new additions, new storyline threads, Zombies content, and more

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 02 brings new maps, modes, and Ranked Play to multiplayer and Warzone.

Explore fresh Zombies content including a Mars Survival map, new modes, quests, and GobbleGum rewards.

Rebirth Island gets a snowy makeover, new POIs, dynamic events, and an expanded competitive Resurgence.

Unlock an arsenal of new weapons, skill tracks, events, Battle Pass rewards, skins, and store bundles.

Activision, along with Treyarch and Raven Software, has officially launched Season 02 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The content dropped back on Thursday, bringing with it new and returning Multiplayer maps and modes, as well as new Zombies content, Guild Strikes with more Nightmare Zones in Endgame, a Rebirth Island that's bene given a winter refresh. As well as Ranked Play in both Black Ops 7 and Warzone. We have the developer notes for you below as well as a couple of trailers and their latest blog for the finer details.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Season 02

Black Ops 7 Endgame

Guild Strikes: Alden Dorne unleashes hell across Avalon in a last-ditch effort to eradicate the JSOC teams. Surprise strikes may occur throughout Avalon, transforming a location into a Nightmare Zone, ensuring no match is the same. These zones have increased difficulty and a Strike Boss that can be defeated for high-tier rewards.

Alden Dorne unleashes hell across Avalon in a last-ditch effort to eradicate the JSOC teams. Surprise strikes may occur throughout Avalon, transforming a location into a Nightmare Zone, ensuring no match is the same. These zones have increased difficulty and a Strike Boss that can be defeated for high-tier rewards. New Skill Track and Abilities: Season 02 introduces the Eagle Eye Skill Track, focused on precision, critical damage, and weapon efficiency. Mid-Season, players can unlock two new Abilities — Sentinel Protocol and Blood Burner — adding powerful support and traversal options to Endgame Operator loadouts.

Season 02 introduces the Eagle Eye Skill Track, focused on precision, critical damage, and weapon efficiency. Mid-Season, players can unlock two new Abilities — Sentinel Protocol and Blood Burner — adding powerful support and traversal options to Endgame Operator loadouts. Glitches (Mid-Season): After defeating a Strike Boss, a Glitch will appear: a mysterious, repeatable, off-map experience where you and up to three others need to survive six waves and defeat the Glitch boss to acquire Nightmare Skills.

Black Ops 7 Multiplayer

Multiplayer Maps: The Multiplayer map pool expands with a huge selection of brand-new and returning favorites. Launch maps include Torment, Sake, Nexus, and the remastered Slums, while the Mid-Season adds Torque, Cliff Town (a reimagined Yemen), Mission: Peak, and the return of Grind and Firing Range.

The Multiplayer map pool expands with a huge selection brand-new and returning favorites. Launch maps include Torment, Sake, Nexus, and the remastered Slums, while the Mid-Season adds Torque, Cliff Town (a reimagined Yemen), Mission: Peak, and the return Grind and Firing Range. Multiplayer Modes: A wide lineup of modes arrives throughout the season, led by returning favorites like Safeguard and Overdrive. In-Season additions include limited-time modes such as Luck Confirmed, Solo Hearts Moshpit, and Third Wheel Gunfight, with Gauntlet and Infected coming Mid-Season.

A wide lineup modes arrives throughout the season, led by returning favorites like Safeguard and Overdrive. In-Season additions include limited-time modes such as Luck Confirmed, Solo Hearts Moshpit, and Third Wheel Gunfight, with Gauntlet and Infected coming Mid-Season. Black Ops 7 Ranked Play: Ranked Play returns as the definitive competitive experience for Black Ops 7, launching with the same rules, modes, maps, and Loadout restrictions as the CDL. Win 3 Placement Matches to receive a starting Rank and then earn SR (Skill Rating) after matches to progress your Rank. Unlock Ranked Play rewards such as Rank Skins, Rank Camos, Blueprints, and more by climbing the Ranks and racking up wins. Competitive integrity features keep matches fair and competitive.

Ranked Play returns as the definitive competitive experience for Black Ops 7, launching with the same rules, modes, maps, and Loadout restrictions as the CDL. Win 3 Placement Matches to receive a starting Rank and then earn SR (Skill Rating) after matches to progress your Rank. Unlock Ranked Play rewards such as Rank Skins, Rank Camos, Blueprints, and more by climbing the Ranks and racking up wins. Competitive integrity features keep matches fair and competitive. New Scorestreak and Multiplayer Events: Jump into Multiplayer-focused Events offering new Weapon Blueprints, with a special Camo-focused Event allowing players to earn multiple Camos across all weapon classes. In the Mid-Season, earn the Lockshot Scorestreak — a smart pistol that locks onto and eliminates multiple targets at once.

Black Ops 7 Zombies

New Survival Map: Mars: The fourth Survival map drops players into an ancient temple buried beneath the sands of the red planet. Fight through relentless waves where players face the culmination of the Astra Malorum Main Quest, accessing helpful machines, one with Wonder Weapon potential, and push into deep rounds to earn unique rewards.

Mars: The fourth Survival map drops players into an ancient temple buried beneath the sands the red planet. Fight through relentless waves where players face the culmination the Astra Malorum Main Quest, accessing helpful machines, one with Wonder Weapon potential, and push into deep rounds to earn unique rewards. Zombies Modes: Cursed Survival and Starting Room: Fresh Zombies modes arrive at launch, each testing survival skills in different ways. Cursed Survival challenges players across all Survival maps with a pistol start, limited HUD, and a BO3-inspired points system, while Starting Room traps crews in a sealed map entrance where endurance and skill are the keys to unlocking rewards.

Cursed Survival and Starting Room: Fresh Zombies modes arrive at launch, each testing survival skills in different ways. Cursed Survival challenges players across all Survival maps with a pistol start, limited HUD, and a BO3-inspired points system, while Starting Room traps crews in a sealed map entrance where endurance and skill are the keys to unlocking rewards. Mid-Season Round-Based Map and New GobbleGum: The narrative deepens in the Mid-Season as the crew's fate after Astra Malorum leads them toward the new Round-Based Zombies map Paradox Junction, as well as a new Scorestreak, and the new Turncoat GobbleGum, allowing nearby zombies to fight on your behalf.

The narrative deepens in the Mid-Season as the crew's fate after Astra Malorum leads them toward the new Round-Based Zombies map Paradox Junction, as well as a new Scorestreak, and the new Turncoat GobbleGum, allowing nearby zombies to fight on your behalf. Zombies Events: Expect multiple Zombies-focused Events, including Mars Survival and Dead Ops Arcade Leaderboard Events that reward players based on their Highest Round Reached (Survival) and High Score (DOA 4). Compete to earn Universal Camos, Weapon Blueprints, and other rewards, with a special Camo-focused Event allowing multiple Camos across all weapons!

Call of Duty : Warzone

Rebirth Island Winter Refresh: Season 02 opens on a snow-covered Rebirth Island now under Guild control. New structures, including the Turbine point of interest, along with terrain and layout changes tied to expanded faction operations, reshape familiar routes and introduce new areas of focused combat across the island.

Season 02 opens on a snow-covered Rebirth Island now under Guild control. New structures, including the Turbine point interest, along with terrain and layout changes tied to expanded faction operations, reshape familiar routes and introduce new areas focused combat across the island. Rebirth Island Gameplay Features: Seasonal gameplay updates layer new mechanics onto Rebirth Island, including visible footprints in deep snow, Dynamic Infil Events such as gas explosions, a Snowstorm Gas Circle, classic Blueprint weapon loot hidden across the map, a Smoke Screen Killstreak, and refined vehicle routes that support faster rotations and aggressive play.

Seasonal gameplay updates layer new mechanics onto Rebirth Island, including visible footprints in deep snow, Dynamic Infil Events such as gas explosions, a Snowstorm Gas Circle, classic Blueprint weapon loot hidden across the map, a Smoke Screen Killstreak, and refined vehicle routes that support faster rotations and aggressive play. Modes, Playlists, and Ranked Play: Resurgence: Season 02 delivers a full lineup of Call of Duty : Warzone modes across Verdansk, Haven's Hollow, and Rebirth Island, including the launch of Ranked Play: Resurgence. Compete in Trios on Haven's Hollow under a refined, CDL-inspired ruleset to climb Skill Divisions and earn exclusive rewards.

Resurgence: Season 02 delivers a full lineup : Warzone modes across Verdansk, Haven's Hollow, and Rebirth Island, including the launch Ranked Play: Resurgence. Compete in Trios on Haven's Hollow under a refined, CDL-inspired ruleset to climb Skill Divisions and earn exclusive rewards. Limited-Time Modes and Competitive Experiments: Multiple LTMs arrive throughout the season, including Loaded Resurgence, Rush Resurgence, Extreme Resurgence, and a special Iron Gauntlet Beta. These modes accelerate pacing, increase player counts, or introduce high-stakes competitive rulesets designed to test skill, decision-making, and adaptability.

Multiple LTMs arrive throughout the season, including Loaded Resurgence, Rush Resurgence, Extreme Resurgence, and a special Iron Gauntlet Beta. These modes accelerate pacing, increase player counts, or introduce high-stakes competitive rulesets designed to test skill, decision-making, and adaptability. Perks, Killstreaks, and In-Season Systems: Season 02 refreshes the Perk system with new Slot 1 options at launch as well as new Killstreaks. Mid-season introduces a brand-new Battle Royale experience and the arrival of the Avalon map in Call of Duty : Warzone.

Across All Modes

Seven New Weapons: A mini-arsenal arrives throughout Season 02, including the EGRT-17 Assault Rifle, REV-46 SMG, and H311-SAW Melee in the Battle Pass, plus the GDL Havoc Special, SG-12 Shotgun, Swordfish A1 Marksman Rifle, and Voyak KT-3 Assault Rifle. Also, earn new Attachments including the Razor 9mm Wildfire Conversion, A.R.C. M1 Assault Frame, and more.

A mini-arsenal arrives throughout Season 02, including the EGRT-17 Assault Rifle, REV-46 SMG, and H311-SAW Melee in the Battle Pass, plus the GDL Havoc Special, SG-12 Shotgun, Swordfish A1 Marksman Rifle, and Voyak KT-3 Assault Rifle. Also, earn new Attachments including the Razor 9mm Wildfire Conversion, A.R.C. M1 Assault Frame, and more. New Events and Rewards: Stockpile rewards across new events including new Weekly Challenges, General Challenges, and mode-focused Events. Don't miss the Escalation Directive Event with multiple Weapon Camos to earn! Other rewards include Ranked Play animated Camos, cosmetic items, and more.

Stockpile rewards across new events including new Weekly Challenges, General Challenges, and mode-focused Events. Don't miss the Escalation Directive Event with multiple Weapon Camos to earn! Other rewards include Ranked Play animated Camos, cosmetic items, and more. Battle Pass and BlackCell: Season 02 delivers a brand-new Battle Pass, introducing new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell for additional rewards including the exclusive "Phantom" Operator, and his "Eclipse" Operator Skin variant.

Season 02 delivers a brand-new Battle Pass, introducing new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell for additional rewards including the exclusive "Phantom" Operator, and his "Eclipse" Operator Skin variant. Weekly Challenges: Complete Weekly Challenges throughout the season to unlock new Loadout items, Attachments, Camo rewards, and XP.

Complete Weekly Challenges throughout the season to unlock new Loadout items, Attachments, Camo rewards, and XP. New Store Offerings: Access new Ultra Skin, Reactive content, and Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints across several new Bundles arriving in the Store, including the Tracer Pack: Shadow Strike Bundle featuring the "Midnight Reaper" Weapon Blueprint for the new Season 02 EGRT-17 Assault Rifle.

