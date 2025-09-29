Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Provides Anti-Cheat Update

Some of the team behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have provided an update of what to expect from the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 debuts an enhanced RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system for stronger security.

PC players will need TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled to join the Black Ops 7 Beta and full launch.

New remote verification via Microsoft Azure ensures cheaters can't bypass anti-cheat protections.

Upgraded anti-cheat measures create the toughest environment yet against cheating in Call of Duty.

Activision and Treyarch revealed new details about some of the logistics of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, as we got an update about the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system. The shorthand to this is that the team has given the system a proper upgrade for the latest incarnation of the series, providing more security to try and prevent cheaters from prospering in the game, or at the very least, ban them out of existence for trying. We have some of the details below as you can read the full report in their latest blog. The game will launch on November 14, 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – RICOCHET Anti-Cheat

On PC, the Black Ops 7 Beta will require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot. Together with our upgraded RICOCHET Anti-Cheat detection systems, these features strengthen machine integrity, improve detections, and create a more secure environment that catches more cheating. When Black Ops 7 launches on November 14, these requirements will combine with our newest RICOCHET Anti-Cheat upgrades. At that point, we will introduce a remote verification system (known as Remote Attestation) to provide the strongest safeguard possible. This type of attestation is the most secure method of validation, more stringent than the client or local attestation methods found in other games, allowing us to validate TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot settings with Microsoft Azure servers in the cloud.

This creates a tougher environment for cheats to operate in and ensures that the protections these features detect cannot be bypassed or spoofed, which would be possible if we used local verification on a player's PC. Our layered defense that combines TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, and RICOCHET Anti-Cheat's upgraded detection systems delivers our most advanced anti-cheat protection yet, safeguarding fair play across Call of Duty. If these features are not enabled, you will not be able to play Black Ops 7 during the Beta and at launch.

