Call Of Duty Endowment Reveals Modern Warfare III Warrior Pack

Activision has revealed the first Call Of Duty Endowment release for Modern Warfare III, as the Warrior Pack is currently on sale.

Article Summary Activision launches the C.O.D.E. Warrior Pack for Modern Warfare III, aiding veterans.

Warrior Pack sales help place U.S. and U.K. veterans in high-quality jobs.

Exclusive in-game items like skins and blueprints included with the Warrior Pack.

Limited-time offer perks include Double XP tokens and participation in special event.

Activision revealed the first of the official Call of Duty Endowment packs out for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, as the Warrior Pack is available for purchase. If you're not familiar with the systems, the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) releases special content for the game, with all of the proceeds going toward helping place unemployed and underemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. into high-quality jobs. It's one of the better gaming programs out there that has seen real results in helping veterans, as there are an abundance of employers who, for some reason, do not hire ex-military, despite having the skills to do the job they are applying for. We got more info on the new pack for you below as it will only be available for a short time.

"Support U.S. and U.K. military veterans by purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Warrior Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone. By purchasing the Warrior Pack, you will be directly contributing to the Endowment's mission to place unemployed and underemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. into high-quality jobs. Not only that, but you'll also have a leg up in Modern Warfare III's first True Legends Field Event. Read on for more info on the Warrior Pack, the True Legends Field Event, and the Call of Duty Endowment's Warrior Wednesday series, presented by USAA. Purchase the Warrior Pack to unlock the following in-game items immediately in Modern Warfare III and in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone."

"Koa King" Operator Skin

"Dethroned" SMG Weapon Blueprint

"6-Karat Kicker" Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint

"Island Styling" Vehicle Skin

"Bone Skewer" Weapon Charm

"Lion Pride" Animated Emblem

"Triple Bone Trident" Weapon Sticker

"Rolling Mane" Animated Calling Card

1 Hour Double Player XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

