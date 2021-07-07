Call Of Duty League Announces Major V & Championship Weekend

The Call Of Duty League announced today the return of two in-person events as they revealed the Major V & Championship Weekend. It has been a long time since we've seen a CoD tournament in-person anywhere, and it looks like the League is making a return in style as they are setting up two events within a month of each other. The Major V will be taking place in Los Angeles while the main championships will be headed to Texas to be played at the Esports Arena in Arlington. We have the rundown of everything taking place over those two weekends down below, as tickets have already gone on sale for the championship weekend happening in about six weeks.

We are very excited to welcome fans back for the first time in 2021! Get your tickets to the Call of Duty League's Major V tournament and watch in-person as teams head into battle for their last chance to clinch a spot in the top eight and secure their place in the Call of Duty League Playoffs. Call of Duty League is excited to welcome fans back for the first time in 2021, starting with Major V, fans can watch in-person as all 12 teams head into battle for their last chance to clinch a spot in the top eight and secure their place in the Call of Duty League Playoffs. WHEN: Major V: Thursday, July 29 – Sunday, August 1

Weekend passes only (Saturday + Sunday, no fans will be allowed for Thursday & Friday)

Playoffs and Championship Weekend: Thursday, August 19 – Sunday, August 22 WHERE: Major V: Esports Stadium Arlington, 1200 Ballpark Way Arlington, Texas. Tickets are on sale now.

Playoffs and Championship Weekend: Galen Center, 3400 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA

Pre-sale for those registered here, opens on July 12th.

Tickets available to the public on July 16th.