Call Of Duty League Announces Schedule Changes Due To Weather

Activision Blizzard has had to make a few adjustments to the Call Of Duty League this week due to the terrible weather we're experiencing. In case you happen to live on the west coast of the United States, you may have missed the fact that the past week of weather across the country has been in freezing temperatures, and has caused extreme issues throughout the country. Especially in a few states where the CDL were set to compete. To fix this and get everyone back to playing scheduled games, the League has set up a special Super Week, in which we will see seven straight days of matches covering both games we missed and upcoming games. You can see the schedule below along with details from the League about how this will go, with all the games being broadcast live on YouTube.

In order to give our teams (there are 24 CDL players in Dallas, TX alone) time to prepare and get safely situated, the League will be combining matches from Weeks 2 and 3 into the Call Of Duty League Super Week. This marathon event comes on the heels of an exciting Opening Weekend that saw record-breaking viewership. The decision was reached with the input of our pro players, who are excited about this pivot leading into the season's first Major — we know the community will feel similarly as well. Super Week will feature the same 20 matches from Weeks 2-3 as previously determined by the Group Selection Show, just in a different order and across 7-straight days of competition. The action kicks off on Monday, Feb. 22 at 12pm PT with a doubleheader as the Florida Mutineers take on the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Toronto Ultra faces off against the Atlanta FaZe. Tuesday-Sunday will feature a triple header each day. A full schedule of matches will be provided to you as soon as it is available.