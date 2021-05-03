Call Of Duty League Announces Several New Initiatives

Activision revealed today that the Call Of Duty League will be launching two new initiatives with the support of USAA. The league will launch its own Military Appreciation Week, as well as the Call Of Duty League Gives Back initiative, both aiming toward supporting the military community. The USAA will also be the presenting partner of The Major III, which will take place from May 13th-16th, 2021, while Military Appreciation Week will take place the week of May 10th. We have more details on both of these for you below.

To further show support and advocacy for the military community, USAA is joining the Call of Duty League Gives Back program, which unlocks unique experiences and more for the military community. As part of this new program, Minnesota RØKKR provided in-game training to the official United States Space Force Call of Duty competitive team as they prepare to defend their championship in the 2021 C.O.D.E Bowl. As Call of Duty League Gives Back expands, it intends to also open avenues for fans to participate. The program will support the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E), a nonprofit organization which helps veterans find high-quality jobs after their service.

"Call of Duty League is proud to partner with USAA to shine a spotlight on the brave U.S. service members that serve our communities. USAA's position as the presenting sponsor of the next Call of Duty League Major Tournament unlocks an opportunity to give back to the military community in a myriad of ways, including exclusive experiences in collaboration with the teams in the League," said Brandon Snow, Chief Revenue Officer of Activision Blizzard Esports. "Military Appreciation Week is a celebration of those who have served our country, and we're excited that USAA has helped create this important moment."

From May 3-31, Call of Duty League and USAA will host a giveaway on callofdutyleague.com/usaa for current and former U.S. military members, while highlighting key figures who have made a positive impact on military communities. The giveaway includes a free C.O.D.E Battle Doc Pack (valued at $9.99), available in both Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone. The pack features an Operator skin, weapon blueprint, calling card, weapon charm, and emblem.

"USAA's sponsorship of Call of Duty League enables us to honor our military who love the game and reach them in an authentic and meaningful way," said Eric Engquist, USAA vice president of enterprise brand management and U.S. Army veteran. "The new initiatives allow us to more specifically celebrate our military members and provide a lasting program that will impact and support the whole military community."