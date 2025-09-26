Posted in: Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, wwe

Call of Duty: Mobile Announces Season 9: Midnight Rumble

The WWE will be jumping into Call of Duty: Mobile for the latest season, as Season 9: Midnight Rumble arrives next Wednesday

Activision has revealed what they have planned for Halloween in Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 9: Midnight Rumble will bring the WWE into the fold. Specifically, you're going to see The Deadman himself, The Undertaker, arrive in the game alongside Alexa Bliss. The game will also be adding a number of Halloween-related items, such as the return of Haunted Hacienda, as well as Attack of the Undead, Hordepoint, and night mode on Isolated. We have more details from their latest blog below, as the content will launch on October 1, 2025.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 9: Midnight Rumble

This season kicks off a special three-season journey celebrating all things Call of Duty: Mobile that will last throughout the end of the year, culminating in an unforgettable finale with the game's sixth anniversary in Season 11. We're leveling up our signature Black and Yellow colors to Black and Gold! Starting with Black, we're delivering the best of the best with the return of our most popular fan-favorite maps, modes, Operators, and weapons. Once Season 10 hits, we're flipping the switch to Gold with fresh drops, new experiences, and a 6th anniversary celebration that goes above and beyond expectations. Strap in for a wild ride!

WWE

As part of Season 9's WWE collaboration, we're bringing a new Limited Time Mode that lets you step into the shoes of a WWE Superstar. All Operators launch into the map with Prizefighters (aka boxing gloves) to keep the fight up close and personal. Operators on a hot streak will transform into WWE Operators like Undertaker. Once transformed, players gain access to unique Finishing Moves that can be performed from any direction along with enhanced abilities, like increased health, that prove your role as the king of the ring!

Haunted Hacienda

Halloween returns to Hacienda, summoning a fleet of ghostly ships dropping anchor at the shoreline. A full moon illuminates the host of horrors spread throughout the map, including jack-o'-lanterns, ghosts, and creatures that go bump in the night. Decorations adorn the lavish estate inside and out. Don't let the fear settle in too deeply; you'll need to keep your sanity intact to secure the win.

Night Falls on Isolated

The sun sets on Isolated on again for the first time since its original release in 2020 forcing Operators to face off against one another in the dead of night. Keep your wits about you for any hope of survival and be sure to adjust your tactics, classes, and loadouts to accommodate for the lack of visibility. Attack of the Undead, Hordepoint

In Attack of the Undead, a random Operator is chosen to begin the map as the undead, unleashed on the remaining players who must use every tool at their disposal to survive until the clock runs out. Any survivors who fall prey to a zombie will be recruited into their ranks. Will you make it to the end with your heart still beating in your chest, or will you expand the ranks of the ravenous horde? In Hordepoint, you'll really need to dig in on the objective fighting off both living and undead enemies as regular and elite zombies attack Operators throughout the match. Gain teamwide bonuses for eliminating them, earning buffs like increased health, faster movement speed, and the ability to summon a pair of self-destructing zombies.

