Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 5 Welcomes Players To The Jungle

Activision and Tencent Games have revealed new details to Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 5 as you'll be headed into the lawless jungle. Starting on June 1st, the season called "Tropical Vision" will launch at 5pm PT, bringing you a ton of new content to the mobile title. This includes the new addition of operators Rampage and Park, a new echo grenade, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more. We have some details below and you can read the full patch notes here.

Throughout Season 5, players will have the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Rampage and Park – Survivor, the new Oden functional weapon, a new echo grenade, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season! New Map: Apocalypse – First appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Apocalypse is set in the lawless jungles of Laos. This small-to-medium sized map is built for aggressive fights within the forests, buildings, and temples.

First appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Apocalypse is set in the lawless jungles of Laos. This small-to-medium sized map is built for aggressive fights within the forests, buildings, and temples. New Themed Event: Flood Team Bravo – As a result of a biological attack, a human-created tropical storm has created massive flooding, uprooting lives, and endangering others. Soap and his BRAVO team are on a mission to extract water by strengthening the water pumps throughout the area. Players help by completing tasks in Battle Royale and Multiplayer matches.

As a result of a biological attack, a human-created tropical storm has created massive flooding, uprooting lives, and endangering others. Soap and his BRAVO team are on a mission to extract water by strengthening the water pumps throughout the area. Players help by completing tasks in Battle Royale and Multiplayer matches. New MP Mode: Guns Blazing Encore – Fan-favorite Guns Blazing is back with a new 8-player free-for-all mode. With each elimination players generate Fury, and at full Fury, will transform into a super soldier capable of firing a massive number of rounds into their enemies. Guns Blazing Encore will be available beginning June 3 through June 9 UTC.

Fan-favorite Guns Blazing is back with a new 8-player free-for-all mode. With each elimination players generate Fury, and at full Fury, will transform into a super soldier capable of firing a massive number of rounds into their enemies. Guns Blazing Encore will be available beginning June 3 through June 9 UTC. Tournament Mode Continues – Built for individual competitors and duos, the recently debuted Call of Duty: Mobile Tournament Mode continues in Season 5: Tropical Vision rewarding highly-skilled players with unique rewards and pride through a global Leaderboard.