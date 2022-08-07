Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship Regionals Start August 13th
Activision and Tencent Games have posted the rundown for the Stage 4 Regionals for the Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022. The events will kick off on August 13th as five regions will have 40 teams competing throughout the rest of August. They will whittle down the competition to eight teams based on how well they did, and those teams will comprise the finals, where everyone will be competing for a piece of the $2m prize pool. However, they have yet to release any details as to how the Finals will play out beyond the idea that they'll be happening in mid-December. In the meantime, check out the full rundown of times and participating teams down below.
The Call Of Duty: Mobile Regional Playoffs are scheduled to be held and streamed on the dates/times below:
- India: 8/13 @ 07:30 UTC / 13:00 IST and 8/14 @ 07:30 UTC / 13:00 IST
- Latin America: 8/13 @ 15:00 UTC / 10:00 CDT and 8/14 @ 15:00 UTC / 10:00 CDT
- Europe: 8/20 @ 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST and 8/21 @ 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST
- Japan: 8/20 @ 06:00 UTC / 15:00 JST and 8/21 @ 06:00 UTC / 15:00 JST
- North America: 8/27 @ 17:00 UTC / 10:00 PST and 8/28 @ 17:00 UTC / 10:00 PST
The Call Of Duty: Mobile teams who've battled through the Stage 3 – Regional Qualifiers to make it to Stage 4 – Regional Playoffs are as follows:
Latin America
- iNCO Gaming
- FR BULLS
- Team Zodiac
- Zygnus E-Sports
- iTi7an Esports
- SKADE
- INFLUENCE RAGE
- Loops E-Sports
India
- GodLike Esports
- Team Vitality
- Enigma Gaming
- Nirvana India
- Revenant Esports
- Fenrirxrebirth
- i2k EliteX
- RDX
Europe
- Nova Esports
- Light
- Limitless eSport
- Animus
- AXIBYTE
- Xitium
- Prometheus
- Cold Esports
Japan
- Team Vrilliant
- 7iz
- SCARZ
- BBV Tokyo
- 黒の組織
- Jadex
- Call of Juicy
North America
- Tribe Gaming
- Un Dream
- NYSL Mayhem
- Wicked Esports
- DST NA
- Trucker Gaming
- DramaZ
- Cold Shower
In addition to just watching, fans can earn various in-game rewards by watching the action right from within the Call Of Duty: Mobile app. Free and unique items, such as the Kilo 141 Epic Weapon Blueprint and Special Ops 5 Operator Skin, will be available throughout each regional event broadcast.