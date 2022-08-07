Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship Regionals Start August 13th

Activision and Tencent Games have posted the rundown for the Stage 4 Regionals for the Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022. The events will kick off on August 13th as five regions will have 40 teams competing throughout the rest of August. They will whittle down the competition to eight teams based on how well they did, and those teams will comprise the finals, where everyone will be competing for a piece of the $2m prize pool. However, they have yet to release any details as to how the Finals will play out beyond the idea that they'll be happening in mid-December. In the meantime, check out the full rundown of times and participating teams down below.

The Call Of Duty: Mobile Regional Playoffs are scheduled to be held and streamed on the dates/times below: India: 8/13 @ 07:30 UTC / 13:00 IST and 8/14 @ 07:30 UTC / 13:00 IST

8/13 @ 07:30 UTC / 13:00 IST and 8/14 @ 07:30 UTC / 13:00 IST Latin America : 8/13 @ 15:00 UTC / 10:00 CDT and 8/14 @ 15:00 UTC / 10:00 CDT

: 8/13 @ 15:00 UTC / 10:00 CDT and 8/14 @ 15:00 UTC / 10:00 CDT Europe: 8/20 @ 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST and 8/21 @ 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST

8/20 @ 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST and 8/21 @ 13:00 UTC / 14:00 BST Japan: 8/20 @ 06:00 UTC / 15:00 JST​ and 8/21 @ 06:00 UTC / 15:00 JST​

8/20 @ 06:00 UTC / 15:00 JST​ and 8/21 @ 06:00 UTC / 15:00 JST​ North America: 8/27 @ 17:00 UTC / 10:00 PST and 8/28 @ 17:00 UTC / 10:00 PST The Call Of Duty: Mobile teams who've battled through the Stage 3 – Regional Qualifiers to make it to Stage 4 – Regional Playoffs are as follows: Latin America iNCO Gaming

FR BULLS

Team Zodiac

Zygnus E-Sports

iTi7an Esports

SKADE

INFLUENCE RAGE

Loops E-Sports India GodLike Esports

Team Vitality

Enigma Gaming

Nirvana India

Revenant Esports

Fenrirxrebirth

i2k EliteX

RDX Europe Nova Esports

Light

Limitless eSport

Animus

AXIBYTE

Xitium

Prometheus

Cold Esports Japan Team Vrilliant

7iz

SCARZ

BBV Tokyo

黒の組織

Jadex

Call of Juicy North America Tribe Gaming

Un Dream

NYSL Mayhem

Wicked Esports

DST NA

Trucker Gaming

DramaZ

Cold Shower In addition to just watching, fans can earn various in-game rewards by watching the action right from within the Call Of Duty: Mobile app. Free and unique items, such as the Kilo 141 Epic Weapon Blueprint and Special Ops 5 Operator Skin, will be available throughout each regional event broadcast.