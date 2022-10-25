Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gives New Multiplayer Overview

Activision released a new blog today giving players an overview of the multiplayer system that will be in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The team has a ton of new content coming to the latest edition of the franchise, as they have done their best to bring back old-school modes with a plethora of newer choices. We have details below for the 6-v-6 maps that will be coming to the game, and you can check out the link above to get the full details on the 32-v-32 maps that they will have going and their special modes as well.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Core Map Modes

Free-for-All: Eliminate everyone. The first player to reach 30 eliminations ends the match, with the top three performers claiming victory.

Team Deathmatch: Call of Duty in its purest form. Use teamwork to eliminate enemy players and reach the score limit. The first team to obtain 75 eliminations wins the match.

Domination: Compete for control of three zones marked by flags — A, B, and C. Captured zones accrue points over the course of one round. The first team to reach 200 points wins the match.

Hardpoint: Capture the Hardpoint and hold it against attack. The Hardpoint location rotates every minute, with the position of the next Hardpoint being indicated in the last 10 seconds of the previous zone. The first team to earn 250 points wins the match.

Headquarters: Work to capture the Headquarters, then dig in and defend. Respawns are disabled for the team that holds the HQ. Once the HQ is taken offline, a new zone is designated for the next one. The first team to earn 200 points wins the match.

Control: Take turns attacking and defending two objectives. Each team shares a pool of 30 lives. If the attacking team successfully takes out one objective, they will gain more time to complete the second. The defending team can win the round by letting the time run out before the objectives are taken. Either team can additionally win by eliminating all 30 lives of the other team. The first team to win three rounds wins the match.

Prisoner Rescue: Locate the hostages and get them out alive or prevent their extraction at all costs. No respawns. Team revives are enabled. The Attackers must find two hostages and carry them either out or protect them at the extraction point – each hostage is worth 100 points. Defenders must prevent their extraction at all costs and hold them together in their spawn area until the round's timer expires – each hostage not carried nor captured by the attackers is worth 50 points. The first team to earn 500 points wins the match.

Knock Out: Both teams fight over a bag of Cash located in the middle of the map. No respawns. Team revives are enabled. Run over the Cash to grab it. The team that holds the bag at the end of the round or that eliminates the entire enemy team wins the round. The first team to take five rounds wins the match.

Search & Destroy: Teams take turns defending and destroying an objective. No respawning. Attackers win a round by eliminating all defenders before or after the bomb is planted, or successfully planting a bomb and having it explode. Defenders win a round by eliminating all attackers before the bomb is planted, by not allowing the bomb to be planted within the round's time limit, or by defusing the bomb once it is planted. The first team to take six rounds wins the match.