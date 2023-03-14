Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II To Hold Five-Day Free Weekend Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be giving you a chance to play the game for free for five days with a special multiplayer weekend.

Activision has announced that they will be holding another free weekend for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, as you'll have five days to play it totally free. The event will run from Thursday, March 16th, all the way until Monday, March 20th, giving you a chance to experience Season 02 and all of the multiplayer awesomeness for yourself. As usual, if you don't own the game and decide you wish to buy it after the free weekend, all of your experience and whatnot will carry over to your account and be there when you own it. We have a couple of snippets of info from the team in their latest blog talking about what you can expect this weekend.

Himmelmatt Expo

Escape to an idyllic winter getaway nesting on the shoulders of a European mountain range. In this brand-new, medium-sized Core Multiplayer map available as part of Season 02 Reloaded, Operators will navigate through the facility's main event center and its surrounding amenities such as the saunas, pool, and Restaurant & Bar. See our in-depth Himmelmatt Expo map guide for tips and tricks that are sure to heat up the cold winter scenery, whether you're looking for Perk and Loadout suggestions or guidance on where to break at the start of the match.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Game Modes

Expect a wide variety of available Game Modes, from team-based modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination, to a selection of modes that released with Season 02 and Season 02 Reloaded. Highlights include Infected (avoid the eliminated as they grow in number to overwhelm the surviving side), Gun Game (a competition of gun skill featuring an 18-weapon rotation), All or Nothing (rack up 20 eliminations with only Throwing Knives and a pistol), and One in the Chamber (everyone receives a handgun with a single bullet; bring down opponents to add ammo to your arsenal).