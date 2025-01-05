Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destroyer Burger, Fennonauts, Obscurant Games

New Satirical Fast Food Simulator Destroyer Burger Announced

A new satirical simulator game is on the way, as you'll take up the task of running a the fast food place from hell in Destroyer Burger

Article Summary Experience the chaos of managing a satirical fast-food joint in Destroyer Burger, a new game by Obscurant Games.

Master meal prep and customer service while avoiding existential crises in a parody of the fast-food industry.

Explore customizable gameplay with over 30 perks, multiple endings, and various campaign modes for endless fun.

Uncover secret endings and earn achievements while navigating the humorous, challenging world of Destroyer Burger.

Indie game developer Obscurant Games and publisher Fennonauts have a new parody title on the way, as you're getting a new fast food simulator called Destroyer Burger. This game looks like other titles you'd see in the genre, but it plays nothing like it, as they have gone above and beyond to make you feel like you work for the biggest, greediest, cult-like place on the planet. But you really have no choice as this seems to be the only job you can get. The game has no release date yet, so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Destroyer Burger

Hey, you. You're finally awake. It's time to get up, put on your clothes, eat a bowl of sugary cereal, and head out the door. You've just started working at the nearest Destroyer Burger, America's favorite fast-food restaurant. Juggle multiple customers, learn meal combinations, and kick out the most troublesome patrons. Keep your stocks high: prepare fries in advance, always fill up the grill, and be ready for anything. Relax; the worst is yet to come. Struggle through the intensive rush hours when people fill up your little restaurant. Customize your playthrough with over 30 different perks that improve your ability to create meals from frozen slop.

Buy affordable crappy Norwegian furniture to stave off the inevitable existential crisis of working in fast food. Kill the pain with various medical supplies to improve your chances at victory. Features a replayable main campaign with multiple endings. Also included: an advanced longer campaign and a randomizer mode. There's also a super-secret ending which you won't even know to look for unless you read this description. Includes 3D acceleration technology (warning: requires a GPU). Save your progress with a revolutionary new feature called "save your game." Be able to quit the game without pressing Alt+F4. Possibly the only game on Steam that has earnable achievements (we didn't check).

