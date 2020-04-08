Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Launch Season Three

Activision will officially launch Season Three tomorrow for both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty: Modern Warzone with a number of updates. The major additions to this season so far are that we now have Quads in Warzone and Plunder, three new 6v6 multiplayer maps, two free new weapons, a couple of new operators which include Alex, and a bunch of free content in the Battle Pass system. The three new maps you'll be freaking out about for the next few months start with Talsik Backlot, which is an urban city in the middle of the Urzikstan desert with a major construction project. The second is Hovec Sawmill, which is burning wreckage in the middle of a sleepy farm area designed for 6-v-6. The third being Aniyah Incursion, another 6-v-6 which is a smaller twist on the 10-v-10 map Aniyah Palace. Here's a few more details on the season from the devs as they throw you into the middle of a combat-heavy season.

"During the Season, expect to see more modes and playlists that change the loot pool to specific weapon types, and high action modes such as 'Scopes and Scatter Guns' (only sniper rifles & shotguns), in addition to other surprises. Furthermore, ground loot will have a continuous overhaul to diversify the strategies you can take across Warzone. Of note, expect to see every weapon type with a silenced and non-silenced variant, allowing squads to kit themselves for silent operations… or for that final "guns blazing" shootout at the end of a Battle Royale. Like additional playlists, be on the lookout for the introduction of new weapons and blueprints in Supply Boxes and ground loot to Verdansk and stay tuned for additional meta updates as the Warzone further evolves."

Basically, this is not going to be an easy season for anyone. Even the top-tier players are going to have their hands full in new experiences that are designed to test your patience. You can read more about Season Three here. Until tomorrow, enjoy the trailer, and best of luck to you all in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty: Modern Warzone.