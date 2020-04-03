"Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare" Will Have Free Multiplayer This Weekend

Some cool news from Activision today as Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare will be letting players try out their multiplayer system for free this weekend. Starting at 10am on Friday, April 3rd, the devs will launch a Multiplayer Free Access Weekend letting everyone play Warzone. Specifically, the "Stocked Up, Locked Down' 24/7" playlist where there will be battles on two original Modern Warfare maps: Atlas Superstore and Shoot House. Here are the different modes in which you'll be able to play the game.

Team Deathmatch: Straightforward, but deadly. Teams of six go toe-to-toe to collect the most kills. The manner of death doesn't matter, so shoot, launch, and toss grenades to your hearts' content. The first team to reach 70 kills takes the victory!

Kill Confirmed: Team Deathmatch gets a high-stakes twist, where killed players drop dog tags. Collect teammates' dog tags to deny your enemies' kills and pick up your enemies' dog tags to earn points for your team. The first team to earn 70 points (collect 70 dog tags), also collects the W.

Domination: Three flags are set on the map, each in a static location. Players compete to "capture" each flag for their team by occupying the flag zone for 10 seconds. Flags can be highly contested and captured often, especially on smaller maps. Always check your six.

Hardpoint: Like Domination, players must "capture" a location. However, instead of a flag, the objective is a rotating map zone, or 'hardpoint,' that moves to a different area every 45 seconds. Hold down the hardpoint and get a point for every second your team occupies it. If members of both teams are in the hardpoint, the zone becomes contested and no one scores. First team to 250 points wins.

Headquarters: Similar to Hardpoint, teams rush to "capture" a rotating objective – the headquarters. Capture and hold the headquarters to earn points for your team. The team the holds the HQ doesn't respawn. The first team to 200 points wins.