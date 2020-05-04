Call Of Duty: Warzone Devs Confirm Duos Is Coming

For those who have been demanding that Duos mode come to Call Of Duty: Warzone, your demands are getting answered. The news came down from an interview in GamerGen, in which they spoke with Infinity Ward's Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki and Raven Software's Creative Director Amos Hodge, at length about some of the new content coming to the game and what's been going on with Season Four. During the interview, they addressed the request of fans who want to see Duos in the game, to which they said that it is indeed coming to Warzone. However, for those of you humping for joy, it's not going to be an immediate addition. According to them, there are still a number of kinks they need to work out before they can launch it. Because you can't just pick up a piece of programming and drop it into another game seamlessly without there being some complications. Here's a snippet from the interview talking about the addition.

People want Duos, you introduce them in Plunder for a few days, are they going to make a comeback? AH: We had Duos on Plunder, but I'm not sure where Duos is, we got some bugs to work out with Duos. But we're listening to the community – if you noticed, we launched with just Trios, then we added Solos, the we added Quads, so we will get to a place where we add Duos in the future. There's just no exact time I can give you for now, but Duos is coming. You've already seen in Plunder, but there's just things we gotta figure out, find the right timing and everything else. TK: As Amos said, it's a brand new game, it's been out for a little over a month now. Unlike mature mode like core Multiplayer in Call of Duty, we're trying to figure out what these core modes are. It's funny – I know Amos is active on social medias, and I'm as well – when you add Quads, people are like "Where are the Trios?" And then you go to Trios and they go "Where are the Quads?" ! Everyone wants to play the game in a slightly different way, which is really cool and exciting, so we're trying to figure out what the standard modes are, and what are the modes that works better as sort of a short time, mixing it up kind of situation. We're listening and continually tweaking it, and like Amos said, we're supporting this game full force. It's been amazing to see the power of these two studios fully focused on this game right now.