Mega Charizard Y Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

Mega Charizard Y has taken over Mega Raids, and it is now easier to complete than when Mega Raids used to be Tier Five. Now, with Mega Charizard Y set as a Tier Four raids, it may surprise you exactly how few Trainers you need t0 complete this raid. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and more.

Top Charizard Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Charizard counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Charizard with efficiency.

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Midnight Form Lycanroc (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Nihilego (Acid, Rock Slide)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Lunatone (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Get this. Mega Charizard Y is the rare Mega Raid that can be defeated by solo players. To pull this off, you will need to go in with teams based on the above powerful Rock-type counters.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that trying out Pinap Berries first could yield extra Charmander Candy if caught.

Shiny Odds

Charizard uses the Mega-capable Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!