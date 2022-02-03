Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Reverting Drops Back To Normal

The folks at Raven Software are making a change to Call Of Duty: Warzone as they are gearing up for the Season Two launch. Among the many updates and additions we're sure to see in the days to come, one immediate change has hit the game that will make some happy and probably a lot of others angry. The Loadout Drop timing will be reverting back to the way it used to be before they made changes in Season One, so less frequency and less randomness than before, but at least it's a stable system. Those looking to find out more info on what the team has changed in Warzone since January 19th, which includes a number of quality of life improvements and bug fixes, you can check those out at this link. There are also a number of changes coming to Call Of Duty: Vanguard, which you can check out all of the notes for those changes over here.

Following community feedback during Season One, Raven Software is reverting the standard Battle Royale Loadout Drop timing. As part of today's minor update, Operators should expect to see Loadout Drops available to purchase in Buy Stations at any time, rather than restricting availability during a match's opening minutes. This change will not affect Call of Duty: Vanguard Royale and is one of numerous updates that all studios worked to deploy over the past two weeks and beyond. Both studios – and all those working on Call of Duty – will continue to listen and act upon community concerns of all levels. As we head into Season Two, which will further address gameplay optimization, balancing, game stability and bugs, you can expect more details about these updates via the Call of Duty blog, from patch notes directly from Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software, and across Call of Duty social channels.