Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, world of warcraft, World of Warcraft: Classic

Call Of The Crusade Arrives In World Of Warcraft Classic

The latest update to World of Warcraft Classic is live as Call Of The Crusade has been added as part of Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest update for World of Warcraft Classic as Call Of The Crusade has arrived for Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Like a lot of the previous Classic content, everything you know and love from the expansion will be added to the game, fully upgraded to play like the modern version, but with the classic controls and whatnot. We got the full rundown of what you can expect from these additions as it's live now.

"With help from both Horde and Alliance forces, the Argent Crusade—led by Highlord Tirion Fordring—have completed construction of the Argent Tournament grounds In the wake of the Lich King's destruction, the heroes of Azeroth gather to prove their worth for the final battle ahead. Champions can make their way to the new Crusaders' Coliseum, where they will tackle new daily challenges, take down powerful foes, and prepare for the forthcoming conflict with the Lich King himself: the latest content update for Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Call of the Crusade."

New Raid: Trial of the Crusader

The mightiest champions from both the Horde and the Alliance have been called to the new Crusaders' Coliseum in the Argent Tournament grounds to face a collection of deadly enemies as both forces prepare for their impending march on the footsteps of Icecrown Citadel.

New Dungeon: Trial of the Champion

With construction of the Crusaders' Coliseum complete, champions of the Horde or Alliance will face a series of new challenges, including jousting and gladiatorial combat with fierce Argent Crusade challengers.

New Titan Rune Difficulty: Defense Protocol Beta

World of Warcraft Classic players will be able to increase the difficulty of their dungeon experience with the Titan Rune system. Defense Protocol Beta will allow players to earn 10-man Ulduar raid rewards. Defense Protocol Alpha will also remain as an option for players and will continue to reward 10-man Naxxramas raid gear.

World of Warcraft Classic PVP Season 7

Contenders in the arena will be able to purchase Season 6 gear at a reduced cost as they prepare for a new ladder.

Argent Tournament Dailies

New dailies are now available that will allow players to gain standing with the Argent Crusade and their respective city factions while earning epic rewards including gear, mounts, and pets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!