Candy Crush Saga Candifies LeBron James From Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy has a new sponsorship happening as they have candified the Looney Tunes and Lebron James in Candy Crush Saga. King Games along with Warner Bros. have teamed up for a special event running from July 6th-19th, in which the Space Jam: Tune Squad Takeover will have you collecting basketballs in the traditional games you play on the app to progress through the season. With the support of LeBron and Tiffi, you'll play levels to free Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Bugs Bunny from the gum trapping them in the map. As you progress, you will unlock a variety of special treats, including exclusive content from the film and a movie-themed Treasure Box quest full of in-game boosters if completed.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy is part of a pop culture phenomenon and Candy Crush Saga is one of the most beloved mobile games," said Jennifer Sharp, Vice President of Mobile Partnerships at Activision Blizzard King. "We're excited to combine forces with Warner Bros. to create a great new experience for fans. In addition to providing a deep in-game experience in Candy Crush Saga, we are leveraging the power of the King network and extending Tune Squad and Space Jam: A New Legacy IP into Candy Crush Soda Saga."