Capcom Announces Capcom Arcade Stadium For February 2021

Capcom had two major reveals during The Game Awards 2020 last night with Capcom Arcade Stadium and Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection. First, the reveal of CAS will be bringing an entire library of classic arcade titles from Capcom's past in one title, which apparently will be a free download for those with Nintendo Switch Online. 32 tritles in all ranging from the earliest of the company's games to some of the more modern classics that people know and love. Here's a little info on it from the company.

For old-school fans and novices alike, Capcom Arcade Stadium will bring the electrifying thrill of an arcade to Nintendo Switch, with 32 action-packed classics available to play anytime and anywhere. After downloading Capcom Arcade Stadium, players will receive 1943 – The Battle of Midway – for free and can purchase the original Ghosts 'n Goblins as a stand-alone add-on. Retro fans can then choose to purchase up to three different 10-game packs of Capcom arcade classics spanning the decades. Each pack celebrates a different era of Capcom arcade goodness, from '80s classics like Bionic Commando and Strider, to iconic '90s games like Super Street Fighter II Turbo and more. Fans can also choose to purchase the "all-in" pack, which contains all three 10-game packs in addition to the Ghosts 'n Goblins stand-alone add-on for maximum nostalgia.

Along with that is a relaunch of an old title with Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection. This is the classic console/arcade title, brought back to life with new graphics. But if you think its going to get any easier, think again. The challenge of this game will be just as prominent as it was before. Only now you'll die in a much more gory fashion. You can check out trailer for both of these as they will both frop in February 2021 on the Nintendo Switch.