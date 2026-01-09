Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: street fighter, Street Fighter 6

Capcom Drops New Teaser For Alex Joining Street Fighter 6

The latest DLC character for Street Fighter 6 has been teased as Alex will be making his return to the fighting game franchise shortly

Article Summary Capcom teases Alex as the next DLC fighter for Street Fighter 6 with a brand-new, darker persona.

Alex returns as a cocky cage fighter, nicknamed the Dark Devil and The Man With No Allies, arriving early Spring.

Street Fighter 6 features fan favorites and new characters with fresh redesigns and cinematic specials.

The game offers three play control types, World Tour mode, and the social Battle Hub for player interaction.

Capcom released a new teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 this week, as we got our first look at Alex returning to the series in a slightly darker tone. Alex has only been in a couple of games, with his most impactful being Street Fighter V, but he's always come off as a generic good guy in a sea of better good guy or anti-hero characters. This time around, they have clearly decided to make him a bad guy as he's a cocky cage fighter who is nicknamed the Dark Devil and The Man With No Allies. Beyond that, we got no storyline or even basic info about his return to the franchise other than he will arrive in early Spring.

Street Fighter 6

Play legendary masters and new fan favorites like Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly and more in this latest edition with each character featuring striking new redesigns and exhilarating cinematic specials. Street Fighter 6 offers a highly evolved combat system with three control types – Classic, Modern and Dynamic – allowing you to quickly play to your skill level. The new Real Time Commentary Feature adds all the hype of a competitive match as well as easy-to-understand explanations about your gameplay. The Drive Gauge is a new system to manage your resources. Use it wisely in order to claim victory.

Discover the meaning of strength in World Tour, an immersive, single-player story mode. Take your avatar and explore Metro City and beyond. Meet Masters who will take you under their wing and teach you their style and techniques. The Battle Hub represents a core mode of Street Fighter 6 where players can gather and communicate, and become stronger together. Use the avatar you create in World Tour to check out cabinets on the Battle Hub floor and play against other players, or head over to the Game Center to enjoy some of Capcom's classic arcade games. Your path to becoming a World Warrior starts here.

