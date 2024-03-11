Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Stories 2, street fighter

Capcom Holds Second Highlights Livestream For 2024

Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and Monster Hunter Stories 2 take center stage on the second Capcom Highlights livestream for the year.

Article Summary Capcom Highlights reveals Akuma in Street Fighter 6 and teases Year 2 content.

Monster Hunter Stories series expands to new platforms with June updates.

Capcom Cup XI to crown Grand Finals winner with a $1M prize.

Exoprimal introduces new game modes and Exosuits in April update.

Capcom held their second Capcom Highlights livestream this afternoon, as they put three of their titles on display for some of the major updates coming this Spring. The big stories to come out today are the addition of Akuma to Street Fighter 6, a major Spring update for Exoprimal, and several updates for both Monster Hunter Stories titles. We have the dev notes for you below, along with some images, and you can check out the full video above.

Akuma Comes To Street Fighter 6

The demonic Akuma joins the Street Fighter 6 roster and rounds out the list of the award-winning fighting game's Year 1 characters when he hits the streets starting in spring 2024! Players can throw hands with Akuma across all three game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. We look forward to sharing much more on Akuma soon. And stay tuned later this year for captivating announcements on Year 2 content and potentially even some fun events coming to the Battle Hub! Don't forget to also check out this month's Mega Man-themed Fighting Pass in the Street Fighter 6 Battle Hub. There's a ton of content and rewards related to everyone's favorite robot to explore, including this month's Street Voter event, where players can vote on their favorite Mega Man game.

Lastly, it was announced that at Capcom Cup XI, the epic conclusion for this year's upcoming Capcom Pro Tour (CPT) season, will once again award a $1 million grand prize to the Grand Finals winner! Good luck to all the competitors from around the world who are ready to test their mettle throughout the CPT 2024 season. Street Fighter League (SFL): Pro-JP 2024 is also welcoming three new teams – Crazy Raccoon, FUKUSHIMA IBUSHIGIN, and Yogibo REJECT – making it the most jam-packed season yet with 12 teams vying for the title. The SFL JP 2024 season starts this July!

Monster Hunter Stories June Updates

Get ready for the return of Monsties, as Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin spread their wings onto new platforms this summer! The first entry in the series will bring its turn-based RPG action to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 14, 2024. The sequel, which is currently available for Nintendo Switch and PC, will also arrive on the same day for PlayStation 4.

Riders can expect an epic summer full of adventure with Monster Hunter Stories and its new features, including full Japanese and English voiceovers, seven new subtitle languages, a new Museum Mode that spans over 200 pieces of concept art, background music, and developer sketches, and title updates that were previously only available in Japan. Experience riding Monsties in stunning detail on larger screens, enhanced with refined modeling, textures, and lighting in high definition.

Riders can also partake in a new expedition with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the thrilling second entry in the turn-based RPG series. Set in the expansive and dynamic world of Monster Hunter, players follow the footsteps of their grandfather Red, a legendary Rider, and ride Monsties with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a Rathalos. This legendary monster holds immense power capable of wreaking havoc if its destructive abilities are unleashed. It's up to players to test the bonds of friendship with Monsties and discover the hidden truths behind ancient legends. Pre-orders for both titles will be available soon with special bonuses, including Navirou's King and Queen outfits for Monster Hunter Stories, as well as Ena's Kamura Maiden outfit for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Exoprimal April Updates

Exoprimal Title Update 4 is preparing for dimensional integration on April 17, 2024. The dino-blasting action game's latest free content expansion is summoning two new game modes and six additional Exosuit variants to wield in the wargames. The coming season will also include a collaboration with the Mega Man series, which will roll out a rockin' new boss battle and Blue Bomber-themed cosmetics. The fresh modes debuting in Title Update 4 include:

Time Loop Rebellion – In this co-op challenge mode, ten players take on the game's final boss, the Behemoth, in an even more powerful form. By achieving certain feats in this high-difficulty mode, Exofighters can earn rewards, including golden "first class" Exosuit skins to display their combat mastery.

In this co-op challenge mode, ten players take on the game's final boss, the Behemoth, in an even more powerful form. By achieving certain feats in this high-difficulty mode, Exofighters can earn rewards, including golden "first class" Exosuit skins to display their combat mastery. Custom Match – Players can create their own lobbies in this mode and select exactly which map and mission type they wish to play. These custom rooms can also be shared with players on different platforms, so friends can progress through the story in Dino Survival mode together and team up to take on Savage Gauntlet and Time Loop Rebellion. Custom Match also offers a new setting called "Quick Brawl," which allows Exofighters to choose and jump straight into their favorite final missions – including those that are more PvP-focused.

Exoprimal Title Update 4 also introduces six shiny new Beta variant Exosuits, boosting the game's playable roster to a total of 30, plus more modules and a mortar rig for further customization.

Zephyr Beta: Boost Claws

Vigilant Beta: Bowhunter

Krieger Beta: Blitz Cannon

Murasame Beta: Windcaller

Witchdoctor Beta: Plasma Shot

Nimbus Beta: Wild Bomb

