Capcom Is Launching A New Resident Evil Portal Next Year

Capcom has revealed that they will be launching a new Portal site for Resident Evil, set to drop sometime in Early 2021. Depending on the kind of fan you are, you may have not even known that the series had any significant websites as they really don't require you to use it for anything super significant like other companies who may require you to sign up to it in order to do something with the game. Starting next year, all of the RE titles with websites will be pulled together and formed into one singular website that will be an all-access point for fans to get anything they need for the game. It looks like the team behind it will be working to make this fully functional for the next title, which will be released sometime in 2021.

We're guessing the site will serve as a focal point to release new information, trailers, screenshots, and more when they finally decide to start promoting the game heavier than they are now. You can read a little more about it below, but the company failed to reveal when they would officially launch the new site. With any luck it will be better run than some of the sites they currently use for their games, as a couple of them are out-of-date and rarely submit new info.

Resident Evil Portal will be the go-to source for the latest info on the Resident Evil series; it's a place for players to share their stats with others around the world, an overflowing item box of content for series veterans and rookies. The new Resident Evil Portal site will be the place to be for those thirsty for more Resident Evil fun! Make sure you're locked and loaded, and stocked up on green herbs, because a new Resident Evil experience awaits on the Resident Evil Portal site! To be a part of the Resident Evil Ambassador Program, you need a Capcom ID and to sign up for the Resident Evil Portal. You will need to link a Twitter account.

You will no longer be able to link a Facebook, Instagram, or LINE account.

(If you belonged to the Resident Evil Ambassador Program before and did not link a Twitter account, you will now need to link a Twitter account.)