Capcom Reveals Multiple Games & Updates For Tokyo Game Show 2025

Capcom held a special livestream ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025, giving updates for several of their titles both released and incoming

Article Summary Capcom drops new trailers and fresh details for Onimusha: Way of the Sword and sci-fi adventure Pragmata

Monster Hunter Stories 3 and Monster Hunter Wilds receive major updates and new crossover events

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection announced with enhanced features, hitting all major platforms in 2026

Street Fighter 6 welcomes C. Viper, plus Ace Attorney Trilogy adds new languages and gameplay improvements

Capcom held their own special livestream ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025 this morning, providing updates for several games and a couple of reveals. The highlights for this video include the new story trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, new gameplay footage for Pragmata, a better look at C. Viper before she joins Street Fighter 6, a deeper dive into Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and more. We have the full company notes below and the video above, as much of what you see here will be present at TGS this weekend in Tokyo.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Today's broadcast debuted a new story trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, revealing the supernatural events that set the dark fantasy adventure into motion. The sneak peek also introduces new characters who play key roles in the swordplay action game's narrative. After protagonist Miyamoto Musashi's arrival in Kyoto, the samurai is ambushed by the demonic Genma. On the verge of death, Musashi is "gifted" an Oni Gauntlet granting him the power to stand against these monstrosities from the underworld. However, as a warrior who wishes to carve a path by his own hand, he seeks to sever his link with this mystical artifact.

During Musashi's journey, he encounters Izumo no Okuni and Ono no Takamura, newfound friends who are also based on real figures from Japanese history. Guided by the voice of the mysterious Oni woman within his gauntlet, Musashi is led to Takamura, a venerable swordsman with a gauntlet of his own. He also crosses paths with Okuni, a famous performer known for her iconic Kabuki dance, who has departed the stage in search of a way to defeat the Genma. The latest footage also contains flashes of gameplay where Musashi faces enemies in the streets of Kyoto, including Togemaru, a serpentine Genma with spikes running down its spine that whirls into the fray with great speed to eviscerate its unfortunate targets. Though Musashi is reluctant to embrace his Oni Gauntlet, he must harness its power to slay such formidable foes.

Pragmata

The show also featured a new Pragmata gameplay trailer showcasing the sci-fi action game's unique combat and expanded strategic options with new weapons, upgrades, and more. The footage featured glimpses of a new location as well as the Shelter. This refuge is where players can print (unlock) and upgrade weapons and Hack Nodes, including the previously unseen Charge Piercer and Decoy Generator, which offer unique ways for Hugh to overcome rampaging bots. The trailer also provided the first look at a new type of Hack Node, the Multi-Hack, which Diana can use to open up the armor of multiple enemies with a single Hack.

This consumable item is a valuable asset that can turn the tide of battle in an instant, so use them wisely! The key to defeating powerful enemies lies in combining various weapons and Hack Nodes, which have distinct characteristics. Outside of combat, Hugh and Diana will explore the lunar station. From the Shelter, they can ride the Tram, which can take them to any Escape Hatches they have previously unlocked. These Escape Hatches also double as valuable checkpoints in their journey to return to Earth.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection director Kenji Oguro joined the program to share a deeper dive on the upcoming RPG's gameplay and story. This new tale unfolds in a world where an environmental phenomenon stokes tensions between the kingdoms of Azuria and Vermeil. As Rangers investigating the mysterious Egg Quartz that has appeared alongside the Crystal Encroachment, players will encounter various monsters such as Chatacabra and Rey Dau, while working to discover and protect endangered species of monsters and help restore damaged ecosystems.

The journey will allow players to freely explore the wide world of Monster Hunter by climbing and flying on the backs of monsters. These Riding Actions also extend into combat, with special attacks to gain the upper hand when starting battles. Enjoy more ways to strategize than ever before, like building up to the Synchro Rush, where your full party joins forces to deal massive damage. With deeper battles and bigger adventures, riding Monsties is more thrilling than ever before! Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on March 13, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

The Mega Man action RPG series that first debuted in 2006 is back! Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, uniting all seven mainline entries in one package, launches in 2026 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Relive the adventures of Geo Stelar and Omega-Xis as they defend Earth from cosmic threats in fast-paced battles with card-based combat. The collection spans every core release, including Mega Man Star Force Pegasus, Mega Man Star Force Leo, Mega Man Star Force Dragon, Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Ninja, Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Saurian, Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace, and Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker.

Beyond preserving the classic gameplay, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection features modern upgrades, including online play, visual filters, an art gallery and music player, new difficulty and assist settings; plus a rich collection of Battle Cards, including ones previously only made available through events or with toys. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the series, prepare to experience the ultimate journey through the Wave World next year.

Monster Hunter Wilds – Title Update 3

Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto summoned a new trailer detailing free Title Update 3 content arriving September 29. As part of the collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV Online, hunters will partner with visitors from the world of Eorzea to take on the dimension-hopping Omega Planetes. This boss fight introduces unique mechanics from Final Fantasy XIV, so prepare to strategize with your hunting party before setting out.

The crossover also includes two jobs from Final Fantasy XIV to help defend the Forbidden Lands: the Dark Knight and Pictomancer. The Dark Knight harnesses the power of darkness to unleash devastating techniques using a two-handed sword, while Pictomancers bring artistic creations to life to defeat foes. Hunters can take on the role of a Dark Knight by equipping the Bale Armor α and activating the "Soul of the Dark Knight" series skill to unlock "The Blackest Night" ability. Additionally, players can equip the "Shadowbringer" Great Sword to unlock an exclusive weapon skill. Lastly, the "Soul of the Pictomancer" item enables hunters to cast pictomancy spells such as Pom Motif from their item pouch. Hunters can also look forward to new Palico and Seikret gear as well as new cosmetic rewards like a pendant and gesture.

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 3 also introduces Arch-tempered Nu Udra as a permanent Event Quest with exclusive materials for crafting equipment. Title Update 3 features new quests offering rarity 8 Artian materials, a limited-time Seregios Challenge Quest, and an Arch-tempered Nu Udra Free Challenge Quest. Additionally, the update includes four nostalgic gestures as free DLC, alongside the release of Cosmetic DLC Pack 3 and other paid DLC. Looking ahead, hunters can participate in the Festival of Accord: Dreamspell this fall. The Grand Hub will be taken over with delightfully eerie decorations and feature new Event Quests and in-game rewards. Title Update 4 arrives in December and will bring the fearsome Gogmazios to the Forbidden Lands alongside additional end-game content.

C. Viper Joins Street Fighter 6

C. Viper joins the Street Fighter 6 roster on October 15! First introduced in Street Fighter IV, the undercover agent now operates as research director for SiRN cleaning up remnants of Shadaloo. C. Viper can be acquired with the Street Fighter 6 Year 3 Character Pass, Year 3 Ultimate Pass, or individually with Fighter Coins. She will feature with two outfits upon release. Outfit 1 reflects her new role at SiRN. Meanwhile, Outfit 2 draws inspiration from her original look and can be acquired either with Fighter Coins or by maxing out her bond in World Tour mode.

Also starting October 15, Street Fighter 6 will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of classic visual novel Banshee's Last Cry with a special crossover. The festivities will include a new episode for World Tour as free content, Battle Hub decorations, and free items for players who log-in during the campaign period. The show also revealed Zangief's mecha-inspired Outfit 4, which drops on October 15 as well. To celebrate the new outfit, Capcom is collaborating with metal band Cavalera Conspiracy. Stay tuned for more details, including the release of an original music track produced by the popular group.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Protesto! Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is getting a significant new patch on November 19. The upcoming update will feature the addition of exciting new language options, introducing both Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese! Alongside the new language support, the update will also incorporate other quality-of-life improvements, including an episode select feature, gallery mode, an auto-play option, and an improved UI for the testimony phase. Step back into thrilling courtroom battles and experience every twist and turn with greater ease than ever before!

