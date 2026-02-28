Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 23h59, Kal, Pixel Sunset Studio

Psychological Horror Game Kal Aiming For June Launch

After having released a free demo for Steam Next Fest, the game Kal has been given a June release window for PC via Steam

Article Summary Kal is a first-person psychological horror game set for a June release on PC via Steam.

Survive a haunted Creole mansion on Reunion Island in 1948, trapped in a cyclical nightmare.

Relive the tragic story of Kalla, a slave at the heart of the terrifying Gran-Mèr Kal legend.

Explore dark corridors, uncover secrets, and piece together tales of folklore and colonial horror.

Indie game developer 23h59 and publisher Pixel Sunset Studio have revealed a Summer release window for their latest game, Kal. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a first-person psychological horror game where you find yourself trapped in an old and abandoned Creole house, forced to relive the story of a slave, as the story has been designed to freak you out. The game has had a free demo up on Steam for Steam Next Fest this week, but the full version is now set to arrive this June.

Kal

Kal takes place on Reunion Island in 1948. A sudden cyclone forces you to take shelter in a Creole mansion that has been abandoned for years. The temporary refuge quickly turns into a trap as you find yourself caught in a cyclical nightmare, reliving a story of suffering and vengeance. You are destined to enter an old colonial house locked in time and forced to relive the story of Kalla, a slave with a tragic fate at the origin of one of Reunion Island's most terrifying legends: Gran-Mèr Kal. Traverse and explore the dark and creepy corridors using only your trusty flashlight and follow the traces of shadows from the past. Along your way you must collect objects and piece together the fragments of a drama blending folklore, horror, and colonial history. Dare you dive into the depths of a terrifying Creole legend…?

Step into an old colonial house locked in time and relive the story of Kalla, a slave with a tragic fate at the origin of one of Reunion Island 's most terrifying legends: Gran-Mèr Kal.

's most terrifying legends: Gran-Mèr Kal. Walk through dark corridors by the light of your flashlight and follow the traces of shadows from the past.

Collect objects and piece together the fragments of a drama blending folklore, horror, and colonial history.

Dive into the depths of a terrifying Creole legend.

