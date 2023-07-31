Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade, Evercade VS

Evercade Showcase Vol. 2 Reveals Four New Collections

Get a good look at the four new titles that Evercade will be releasing this year as part of the Evercade Showcase Vol. 2 livestream.

Evercade decided to hold another showcase livestream for their upcoming products this morning, in which they revealed four new titles. Unlike previous collections, a good chunk of what's here is U.K. based, as previous collections have been on more of a global scale. So if were a gamer in the '80s and '90s in London, a lot of what's here will look familiar to you. But there's also some international crossover as well. We got into on all four below, as well as the livestream for you to enjoy!

Full Void: Special Edition

Full Void is a brilliant cinematic platformer from OutOfTheBit, that sees you take on the role of a scared teenager, who discovers it's his job to free the world from the clutches of an evil Rogue AI that is enslaving the world. To celebrate the first Evercade cartridge to feature a single game, we've worked closely with the developer to produce Full Void: Special Edition – A limited release that includes the game in a unique blue-colored physical cartridge, an art book, poster, and a special edition sleeve and slipcase. The standard edition will also be available from all retailers, featuring the full-color manual and physical white cartridge. Both editions will be released in October 2023 and are available to pre-order from August 1st. Check out the link below to find out more!

Home Computer Heroes Collection 1

Expanding our Indie Heroes range, Home Computer Heroes Collection 1 brings Amiga and other home computer games made recently by indie developers! Save the world in the Amiga version of The Attack of the PETSCII Robots from The 8-bit Guy, and take on the C64 strategy simulator Planet X2. Cultivate the land in Giants Software's worldwide hit Farming Simulator, reimagined for C64. Shoot your way through the sci-fi action of the Amiga game Citadel Remonstered. Play Evercade's first MSX game in The Sword of Ianna, and enjoy more Amiga fun with Tanks Furry and Bridge Strike!

The Attack of the PETSCII Robots

Bridge Strike

Citadel Remonstered

Farming Simulator

Planet X2

The Sword of Ianna

Tanks Furry

Goodboy Galaxy/Witch n' Wiz Dual Cart

Goodboy Galaxy by Rik Nicol and Jeremy Clarke is a great 32-bit game designed for retro handhelds. Take on the role of Maxwell, a literal good boy, on his search to save his planet from Ecological disaster. Witch n' Wiz is a wonderful 8-bit game from indie and homebrew developer Matt Hughson. This puzzle adventure game sees you take on the Dark Sorceress who's kidnapped your best friend!

Demons of Asteborg/Astebros Dual Cart

Demons of Asteborg is a great action platformer built for 16-bit systems. Taking queues from some of the most well-known platform games of the time, sprinkled with a little spookiness like Ghouls 'n Ghosts and with some elements similar to Metroidvania-style games, you will play as Gareth to defeat the evil forces of Asteborg. With spells, boss fights and a large beautiful world to play through, there are plenty of hours of gameplay and intrigue for you to enjoy. Astebros is a new roguelike that takes you through randomly generated dungeons to explore, collect or upgrade. But you don't have to do it alone. Astebros is a 2-player game, which means you can play with a friend on your Evercade VS console or explore the dungeons on your own and keep all the loot for yourself!

