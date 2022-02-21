Capcom Reveals The Capcom Fighting Collection Coming This June

Capcom finally revealed the game that was set to that ticking clock promo all week as we're getting the Capcom Fighting Collection in June. Much like the Capcom Arcade Stadium, you're getting a specific collection of titles that span the company's history, only this time around the focus is on their impressive library of fighting titles. And while Street Fighter is a part of the collection, it is not the singular focus as that franchise already has its own collection. The collection will have ten games when it launches, and those titles will be Vampire Savior, Vampire Savior 2, Darkstalkers, Night Warriors, Vampire Hunter 2, Cyberbots, Red Earth, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Hyper Street Fighter II, and Super Gem Fighter -Mini Mix-. Each one looks like they got a slight upgrade to be playable in 4K, and will come with additions other collections have added like online play, museum mode, quality of life features, extra menu options, and more. Here's a rundown from the company.

Capcom Fighting Collection features legends from Capcom's competitive arcade gaming history, faithfully reproduced to play just like they did back in the arcades! The Collection includes additional settings to improve your at-home experience, and also supports online multiplayer, so you can battle friends and opponents across the world from the comfort of your own room! Introducing brand-new features to enhance the experience of the original games, as well as useful settings to make it easy for new and returning players to join in the fun. And just like in the original arcade versions, you can battle with friends offline, or test your skills against the CPU opponent, too!

While the collection looks cool, it's already drawing ire from some fans for not having any of the big crossover titles, specifically the ones with Marvel. While we don't have any info on that at this point, the best guess would be there's a rights issue to use the characters that would need to be worked out with Disney at this point. Also, there's no reason the game can't be updated later with DLC content if the two sides agree to terms. But on the other hand, perhaps Capcom just wants to focus on their properties for this one and are saving those games for a different collection. In any case, Capcom Fighting Collection will release on June 24th, 2022, for PC and all three major consoles.