Capcom Will Release The Monster Hunter Rise Free Demo Tonight

Fun news for Monster Hunter fans as Monster Hunter Rise will be getting a free demo from Capcom to launch later tonight. This morning during a digital event (which you can watch at the bottom) the company outlined what people will be able to experience in the demo, which includes a small selection of monsters both old and new, two small quests, an arena contest, and a training section so you can get your game going long before the actual game arrives. The demo will go live in the Nintendo eShop sometime this evening as a download, but we don't have an estimate on how much space it will take up. Meanwhile, the full game will go live on March 26th, 2021. Here's some more info on what's in the demo along with some screenshots.

The free limited time Monster Hunter Rise demo launches tonight and runs through January 31, giving players ample time to enjoy a sampling of this all-new Monster Hunter experience. The demo provides players with numerous hunting options, including offline solo and (up to 4 player) offline* local and online** multiplayer gameplay using all 14 weapon types. The following modes and quests are available in the free demo: Training – Learn the basics of monster hunting, including an introduction to the new Wirebug mechanic and Palamute riding. Solo play only.

– Learn the basics of monster hunting, including an introduction to the new Wirebug mechanic and Palamute riding. Solo play only. Wyvern Riding – Enter an arena to experience Wyvern Riding, a new feature that allows hunters to ride and guide monsters for a period of time. Solo play only.

– Enter an arena to experience Wyvern Riding, a new feature that allows hunters to ride and guide monsters for a period of time. Solo play only. Beginner Quest: Great Izuchi – Ideal for first time players or hunters who need a refresher course. Solo play, local multiplayer and online multiplayer.

– Ideal for first time players or hunters who need a refresher course. Solo play, local multiplayer and online multiplayer. Intermediate Quest: Mizutsune – A fierce challenge for experienced players only. Solo play, local multiplayer and online multiplayer.