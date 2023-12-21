Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 35: Full Art Pokémon Ex

Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames, Pokémon TCG's third Paldea-era set, features four standard Full Art Pokémon ex cards.

Article Summary Explore Scarlet & Violet era's third TCG set with redesigned lower-case ex cards.

Discover the set's major changes, including at least one holo-rare per pack.

Obsidian Flames introduces eight Full Art ex Pokémon, including Tera types.

Meet the four standard Full Art ex Pokémon, with standout art by renowned artists.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Full Art Pokémon ex of the set.

Including Tera Pokémon ex, which feature a different design than standard Full Arts, there are eight Full Art Pokémon in this set. The four standard, non-Tera Full Arts are above. We have:

Glimmora ex Full Art by 5ban Graphics , whose simplistic style used for Full Arts makes Glimmora look like the simplest species design since Ditto. An Illustration Rare could've done the design a bit more justice than a Full Art.

, whose simplistic style used for Full Arts makes Glimmora look like the simplest species design since Ditto. An Illustration Rare could've done the design a bit more justice than a Full Art. Absol ex Full Art by PLANETA Mochizuki is my personal favorite Full Art of the set, with the purple and pink, starry background working beautifully with Absol's design.

is my personal favorite Full Art of the set, with the purple and pink, starry background working beautifully with Absol's design. Revavroom ex Full Art by takuyoo , which gives this Pokémon an even boxier look than usual due to the odd, geometric background.

, which gives this Pokémon an even boxier look than usual due to the odd, geometric background. Pidgeot ex Full Art by takuyoo again, who delivers a stronger and more iconic pose for this Kanto classic.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

