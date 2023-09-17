Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ceruledge, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Rabsca

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 22: Ceruledge & Rabsca

Our spotlight series on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features the debut of new species Ceruledge & Rabsca.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Psychic-type cards from the expansion.

Ceruledge makes its first Pokémon TCG appearance here after its first stage, Charcadet, appeared in the previous expansion, Scarlet & Violet. It's Dex entry reads:

The fiery blades on its arms burn fiercely with the lingering resentment of a sword wielder who fell before accomplishing their goal. An old set of armor steeped in grudges caused this Pokémon's evolution. Ceruledge cuts its enemies to pieces without mercy.

Rabsca is a new Paldean Pokémon that makes its Pokémon TCG debut in this set. A Bug/Psychic-type species, Rabsca evolves from Rellor. Let's take a look at its Dex entries to get to know it ahead of its debut:

The body that supports the ball barely moves. Therefore, it is thought that the true body of this Pokémon is actually inside the ball. An infant sleeps inside the ball. Rabsca rolls the ball soothingly with its legs to ensure the infant sleeps comfortably.

The Rabsca card is illustrated by Oswaldo KATO.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!