Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Pt 44: Scovillain & Armarouge

Our spotlight on the Illustration Rares of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet continues with two new species: Scovillain & Armarouge.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at two Illustration Rares.

First up, we have a Scovillain Illustration Rare. Scovillain is a new species introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. This Grass/Fire-type Pokémon evolves from Capsakid. Let's get to know this species by reading its Dex entries from the game so we can dig into the lore of the different heads of this two-headed species:

The red head converts spicy chemicals into fire energy and blasts the surrounding area with a super spicy stream of flame. The green head has turned vicious due to the spicy chemicals stimulating its brain. Once it goes on a rampage, there is no stopping it.

Artist KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA depicts the redhead lighting the green head ablaze in this Illustration Rare.

Then, we have an Armarouge Illustration Rare. Armarouge, also new and from Paldea, evolves from Charcadet when exposed to Auspicious Armor. Charcadet has a split evolutionary path, as it will instead evolve to the Fire/Ghost-type Ceruledge when exposed to Malicious Armor. Get to know the new species Armarouge better by reading its Dex entries:

Armarouge evolved through the use of a set of armor that belonged to a distinguished warrior. This Pokémon is incredibly loyal. This Pokémon clads itself in armor that has been fortified by psychic and fire energy, and it shoots blazing fireballs.

This Illustration Rare depicts Armarouge guarding its Trainers house. This homey illustration comes from nagimiso, who has been with the Pokémon TCG since XY – Double Crisis.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

