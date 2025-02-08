Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paradox, Rewind Studios

Cartoon-Influenced Game Paradox! Announced With Free Demo

Paradox! is a brand new puzzle platformer inspired by the '90s era of cartoons, with a free demo coming out later this month

Indie game developer and publisher Rewind Studios have revealed their latest game in the works, as they are making a crazy title called Paradox! This game takes cues from '90s cartoons such as Dexter's Laboratory and The Power Puff Girls to make this fast-paced, single-screen puzzle platformer. The game will have you playing an eccentric scientist who will use planning, logical thinking, and reflexes to solve puzzles after getting himself trapped in time by breaking his time machine. You'll need to work with your younger self to return to the present if you can. The game will launch a free demo on February 20, a few days ahead of Steam Next Fest. Until then, enjoy the trailer and info here,

Paradox!

Play in the past, then help yourself from the future. Paradox! lets you travel through time, breaking the rules of traditional puzzle platformers to create a challenging, yet rewarding adventure where every level is played twice: then, and now! In the first phase, you play as the sprightly young professor. Your task is to collect all the scattered time crystals while dodging deadly lasers, navigating vanishing platforms, and racing against a ticking clock that threatens to erase you from existence. Strangely, it seems someone is helping you by manipulating the environment…

The second phase reveals the twist, you must now play as your older, wiser and rather crankier self! Your job is to manipulate the environment, ensuring your younger self's success in a paradoxical partnership. You must guide your past self to collect all the time crystals and escape each level before the time runs out. Be wary: danger lurks around every corner! If you slip up and the professors touch each other,you'll be erased from existence! Thankfully, you have a tricked-out cane stick and sick rollers to gain an edge against the relentless march of time.

