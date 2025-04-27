Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders, Homo Narrans Studio

Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders Announced For PC

After having been successfully crowdfunded a few years ago, Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders has officially been announced for PC

Article Summary Casebook 1899 is coming to PC, set for a 2025 release on Steam and GOG.

Step into Detective Kreiser's shoes in late 19th-century Leipzig to solve four murder cases.

Explore hand-pixellated scenes, interrogate suspects, and gather clues to unveil the truth.

Your choices influence the outcome in this atmospheric point-and-click detective adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Homo Narrans Studio have officially announced that Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders will be coming to PC. The game was originally revealed back in 2022 when the team was looking to get the game off the ground with crowdfunding. They had a successful campaign, but it's mostly been silent since then. That changed this week when the team revealed the game was in the works for a 2025 release for Steam and GOG, but still no release date has been confirmed. For now, enjoy the trailer and info!

Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders

Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders is a richly atmospheric point-and-click detective adventure set in a rarely explored chapter of European history. Step into the role of Detective Joseph Kreiser as you investigate a string of murders in Leipzig, Germany, a booming industrial city on the cusp of the 20th century. Explore hand-pixellated scenes inspired by meticulous historical research. Examine clues, interrogate witnesses, and solve environmental puzzles as you navigate a city gripped by change and shadowed by crime. Your notebook and deduction board are essential tools—combine evidence, draw your own conclusions, and unmask the true culprit across four gripping murder cases.

Uncover Vital Evidence: Scour beautifully hand-pixellated environments for hidden clues, brought to life with detailed, handcrafted animations. Each scene captures the atmosphere of a bustling 19th-century Leipzig, Germany. Interrogate Suspects & Witnesses: Cross paths with witnesses and suspects alike—but it's up to you to tell them apart. Gain their trust, ask the right questions, and uncover what they'd rather keep hidden.

Scour beautifully hand-pixellated environments for hidden clues, brought to life with detailed, handcrafted animations. Each scene captures the atmosphere of a bustling 19th-century Leipzig, Germany. Cross paths with witnesses and suspects alike—but it's up to you to tell them apart. Gain their trust, ask the right questions, and uncover what they'd rather keep hidden. Use Your Notebook: Keep track of every observation and witness statement in your notebook, where each scene has its own dedicated page for easy reference when you need it most.

Keep track of every observation and witness statement in your notebook, where each scene has its own dedicated page for easy reference when you need it most. Draw Your Own Conclusions: Combine clues in your notebook to unlock new conclusions on your deduction board. Piece together the facts and identify the true culprit from a list of suspects.

Combine clues in your notebook to unlock new conclusions on your deduction board. Piece together the facts and identify the true culprit from a list of suspects. Your Choices Will Matter: Your choice of culprit in each of the four cases determines the outcome, making this a true test of your deductive skills. A sharp eye and keen mind are your greatest weapons in the fight against crime.

