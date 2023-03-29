Cassette Beasts Confirmed For Late-April Release Raw Fury confirmed this week that we will be seeing Cassette Beasts released for PC around the end of April.

Raw Fury, along with indie developer Bytten Studio has revealed their new game Cassette Beasts will be coming to PC near the end of April. Much like other monster-collecting RPGs, you'll be roaming the countryside looking for creatures to battle using monsters stored on cassette tapes, which you'll jam out to and attempt to collect others to add to your collection. The game is currently set to drop on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass on April 26, 2023, with Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions on the way later this spring.

Cassette Beasts puts a unique spin on monster-collector RPG adventures. On the remote island of New Wirral, people can use cassette tapes to transform into strange creatures and battle. You'll need to explore the island and record a menagerie of mighty monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities and find a way home! Discover over 100 awesome monsters to collect and transform into during turn-based battles. You can even combine two creatures together to make powerful new forms with shared elemental types, stats, and move sets using Cassette Beasts' Fusion System! Some of your opponents have this ability, too, so you'll need to get creative to win.

