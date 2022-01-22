Castle Morihisa Receives February Release Date For PC & Switch

Trek towards the ominous Castle Morihisa as one of four classes to investigate the mysterious unease spreading across the region. Balance the Monk's Meditation and Mantra systems to stun foes and channel armor-boosting karma. Slice through enemies as the Samurai, a fearsome warrior whose Sakura and Retaliation abilities deal massive damage. Call upon spirits as the Onmyoji, a blood magic wielder. Or stalk prey from the shadows as a Ninja, launching Kunai, Shuriken, and Mantra Signs at unsuspecting monsters.

Balance each hero's abilities with expansive decks comprised of over 300 cards. Create powerful combos during battles against foes inspired by Japanese folklore. Progress across an overworld map rife with enemy encounters, branching paths, and merchants peddling rare wares and new cards. Outplay twisted zombies, living trees, and other monstrous creatures that require calculated strategies and well-produced card decks. Net hard-earned coined by overcoming challenging showdowns and spend the winnings on upgrades, cards, and class-specific skill tree upgrades full of powerful passives that enhance future battles. Commune with legendary following warriors to harness their spirits in the form of powerful but limited multi-use abilities which can turn the tide of combat at a moment's notice.

Strive to reach the Castle, but do not fear failure, because each new run features randomly generated encounters to encourage replayability and experimentation. Face off against minibosses, random encounters, and the deadly foes lurking behind the Castle's walls that constantly test each character's deckbuilding mastery in a roguelike package.