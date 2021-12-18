Castle Morihisa Set For An Early 2022 Release

Thermite Games and developer Smokingbear Studio revealed that they will be aiming to release Castle Morihisa in early 2022. For those of you who haven't been able to check this one out, this is a tactical roguelike deckbuilder title that has been set in a dark fantasy feudal Japan. The devs have currently put up a free demo on Steam, which you can check out at the link above. The game will also be released for Nintendo Switch at the same time as PC.

Following a military decree by the shogunate, Castle Morihisa fell silent. Rumors have it the castle's lord set his sights on usurping the throne. As unease descends on the land, metsuke Yagyū Munenori calls upon a trusted spy to investigate and report back to the shogunate. Trek toward the ominous castle as one of four different classes: Monk, Samurai, Onmyoji, and Ninja, each with their own distinct deck of cards. Master the Monk's Meditation and Mantra systems to stun foes and channel karma to bolster armor. Cut down enemies with the Samurai's katana, employing Sakura and Retaliation for massive damage. Summon Shikigami spirits and leech life with the Onmyoji's blood magic. Stalk prey as the Ninja and unleash Mantra Sign, Kunai, and Shuriken skills in devastating combos.

Build a deck from more than 300 cards and fight against enemies inspired by Japanese folklore. Spend action points to deal damage or add armor to mitigate incoming attacks. Concoct card combos to turn the tide of increasingly harrowing battles. Overcome overwhelming odds to earn talent points to unlock game-changing passive abilities and provide an array of viable builds rife for experimentation across multiple runs.

Spend hard-earned coins at the card shop to build out the perfect deck while marching ever closer to Castle Morihisa. Encounter random events, minibosses, and more on an overworld map inspired by classic Ukiyo-e art. Commune with legendary fallen warriors, harnessing their spirits for limited, multi-use powers. Strive to reach Castle Morihisa, but do not fear failure. Each new run features randomly generated encounters for a consistently unpredictable experience.