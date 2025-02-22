Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Castle V Castle, Future Friends Games, Nopopo, Outersloth

Castle V Castle Revealed With Brand-New Free Demo

A new stylish single player 1-v-1 card game called Castle V Castle was announced this week, bringing a new challenge to the genre

Article Summary Discover Castle V Castle, a stylish single-player 1v1 card game with magic and bricks.

Build your castle or destroy the opponent using strategic cards and solid resources.

Defeated castles drop rewards, letting you curate your deck for future battles.

Test your tactics in daily challenges, aiming for a global Wordle-style winning streak.

Indie game developer Nopopo, along with publishers Future Friends Games and Outersloth, announced their latest game this week called Castle V Castle. This is a black-and-white single-player 1-v-1 card game in which you'll use resources to build up your castle and destroy your opponent down to nothing. Solid assets, along with magic, will be your tools to come out on top of the chaos, as you earn new rewards, complete challenges, and more. We have more details here and the latest trailer above, as the game will launch later this year on PC and mobile.

Castle V Castle

Welcome to Castle V Castle, a solo turn-based card battler where you tear down an enemy castle brick by brick! Castle V Castle is a stylish single-player 1v1 card game inspired by browser classics Castle Wars & Wordle. Build up your castle and reduce your opponent to rubble in a magic-fueled duel of wits and bricks. Earn rewards, unlock new modes, and complete daily challenges!

Castle Battle: Spend resources to play cards, boosting your castle or knocking your opponent down a floor. Win by growing your castle to the height of 25 meters, or reducing the other player to rubble. It's a race to the top!

Spend resources to play cards, boosting your castle or knocking your opponent down a floor. Win by growing your castle to the height of 25 meters, or reducing the other player to rubble. It's a race to the top! Curate Your Deck: Defeated castles spawn reward cards you can take with you into the next fight, ranging from permanent stat upgrades to single use items. Curate your deck over the course of a run and see how far you can get! Earn XP at the end of each run and unlock gifts – new modes, reward cards and more!

Defeated castles spawn reward cards you can take with you into the next fight, ranging from permanent stat upgrades to single use items. Curate your deck over the course of a run and see how far you can get! Earn XP at the end of each run and unlock gifts – new modes, reward cards and more! Go Streaking: Test your skills in the daily challenge mode, a single battle where both sides start with completely randomized stats! Every player gets the same daily challenge around the world. Outbuild your opponent and build up a Wordle-style winning streak!

