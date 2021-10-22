Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls Releases New Halloween Update

Konami has released a new update for Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls as they've added a touch of Halloween to the game for an event. This is a completely free update for the game that won't cost anything extra to Apple Arcade users, as they're simply adding in some fun for the season that will carry across the next few weeks. New stages have been added to the game with a Halloween theme that will keep you busy for a while as every floor gets harder but comes with great rewards you can pick up, including special tokens that have been given a jack-o'-lantern look. We have more info about it below as this will only last a short time.

New Halloween-themed stages have been added to the order mode in Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, players will build up their party and use up to five characters to reach the top floor. During their run, characters' HP and MP will be carried over between floors, adding an extra level of challenge. Players will have to evaluate the type of floor, stage attributes, and the character's remaining HP/MP in order to decide who to use. Each floor offers a higher coin reward than the previous when completed. While added in this update, this order is not limited to the Halloween period and will be available permanently.

Special Halloween-themed coins will also be available in Grimoire of Souls and can be exchanged for a variety of rewards including skins, weapons and armor. Players can enjoy exclusive Halloween skins and accessories to really get into the holiday spirit! Log-in from October 22nd to November 15th. By launching the game during this campaign period, players will be able to receive a total of 14 additional rewards; players who log in 14 times during this period will receive all the rewards.