CATAN – Starfarers 5-6 Player Extension Has Been Releases

Catan Studio has released a brand new version of CATAN – Starfarers, as players can now dive into the 5-6 Player Extension. This version of the game features an updated variable board for you to play on, reimagined artwork, and newly-engineered player pieces that are designed to help accommodate gameplay of up to six players. If you're looking into the specifics, this version contains motherships, player pieces, and components to add two additional players. Along with additional space sectors for the variable board as it introduces a new alien civilization known as The Travelers. There's also a new "Pilot 1/Pilot 2" turn-taking mechanism to help liven things up a little. This is a pretty interesting version of what's becoming a popular version of the original as it throws a sci-fi twist to things. it even has a hint of Master Of Orion to it in the way things are done between players. If you'd like to see more about the game, the publishers have released a full unboxing video when you can watch down at the bottom, going over the rules and everything you'll be able to do.

Finally, a jump to the stars has succeeded! It is the middle of the 3rd millennium. You and your fellow Catanians travel in spaceships to distant planetary systems in search of more resources. Along the way, you befriend alien civilizations who might become valued trading partners. Increase your resource production to build new transport ships and spaceports. Equip yourself against the lurking danger of space pirates. Many exciting encounters await you! This completely revised reissue of the classic The Starfarers of Catan™ contains atmospheric illustrations, refined rules, redesigned game components, and an exciting variable game board.