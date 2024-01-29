Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Adds New Anime Content

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 celebrates the launch of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom with new content from the anime series.

Steam players can now pilot the Freedom Gundam, a fan-favorite mobile suit.

PS users get Engage Zero Booster Type, balancing in-universe mobile suit offerings.

Content based on fan surveys, reflects Bandai Namco’s commitment to player feedback.

Bandai Namco has added some new updates for Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, as they celebrate the launch of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom. Players who have the game on Steam now have access to a new suit as the Freedom Gundam has been added to the game as part of their efforts to celebrate the show. The addition comes from a player poll that was conducted last year, with the team following through on one of the more requested items from the batch. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer showing off the new Gundam before you play it.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom x Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2

In celebration of the upcoming launch of the new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom anime feature film, the Steam version of Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 has added Freedom Gundam to the fleet of mobile suits available to the players. For PlayStation users, the version has added Engage Zero Booster Type to its ranks. The new mobile suits will be available via supply drops, which can be earned in-game or purchased separately and are now available.

"When we first approached the opportunity to introduce mobile suits from outside of the UC-era in Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, we wanted to ensure it was rolled out to our loyal community in the right way," said Hiraishi, producer of Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2. "Following our player survey last year, it became evident that we could keep most players happy by introducing non-UC mobile suits to the Steam version of the game, but keeping the PlayStation version true to Universal Century options. The additions we're introducing are all rooted in player feedback, and we look forward to seeing them engage with the new content and watch all the incredible battles unfold with the new weaponry."

