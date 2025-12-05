Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Neowiz | Tagged: Cats & Soup, christmas

Cats & Soup Launches a Sugar Plum Fairy-inspired Holiday Update

Cats & Soup will be celebrating the holidays in new ways as they have released a new update this week to last for the next month

Article Summary Cats & Soup rolls out a festive Sugar Plum Fairy's Forest theme for its new holiday update event.

Unlock the limited-edition Powdered Sugar Maine Coon cat, inspired by sweet holiday treats.

Discover new Baby Kitty travel destinations, costumes, and exclusive workshop items to collect.

Share your unique miniroom layouts and earn daily rewards in the Magical Christmas Week login event.

Neowiz has released a new update for Cats & Soup this morning, as the team has decided to celebrate the holidays with a new event. Dubbed A Magical Christmas With Cats, this is the usla array of fun holiday events and content you would expect from a mobile title. They have added a new Sugar Plum Fairy's Forest theme, a new festival event, a limited-time Powdered Sugar Maine Coon cat, exclusive NPCs, special Easter eggs, and more. We have more details about all this from the devs below, as the update is live on iOS and Android.

Cats & Soup – A Magical Christmas With Cats

The new update immerses players in a whisker wonderland with the Sugar Plum Fairy's Forest theme. Packed with special effects, exclusive NPCs, and Easter eggs, players will experience a leveled-up element of holiday cheer in the game. More furry and bright purr-esents to collect! Materials collected through the event can be exchanged for a variety of new items at the Workshop on Wheels, including the new forest theme Sugar Plum Fairy's Forest, the new friend Sugarcoated Alpaca and the event-exclusive facility White Christmas Tree. Furr-thermore, a Christmas-themed magnetic board has been added to the Baby Kitty Travel Destinations, along with some improvements to the Baby Kitty Observatory.

Sugar Plum Festival Event: Cats & Soup gets a dash of holiday spirit with the Sugar Plum Fairy's Forest theme.

Cats & Soup gets a dash of holiday spirit with the Sugar Plum Fairy's Forest theme. NEW Cat Joins the Paw-ty: Introducing the Powdered Sugar Maine Coon! This brand-new, limited-edition cat features a cotton candy-inspired design and can be obtained from the Observatory or Kitty Trips.

Introducing the Powdered Sugar Maine Coon! This brand-new, limited-edition cat features a cotton candy-inspired design and can be obtained from the Observatory or Kitty Trips. NEW Baby Kitty Travel Destinations: As a special purr-esent, players can collect six new limited-edition travel destinations for Baby Kitty and two new costumes for them!

As a special purr-esent, players can collect six new limited-edition travel destinations for Baby Kitty and two new costumes for them! NEW Miniroom Community Feature: Players can now share their miniroom layouts with other community members using dedicated boards! Save and upload your layouts, and try out your friends' as well!

Players can now share their miniroom layouts with other community members using dedicated boards! Save and upload your layouts, and try out your friends' as well! NEW Weekly Login Rewards: Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 4, the Magical Christmas Week Login Event features daily rewards, including gems, costumes and Observatory Tickets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!